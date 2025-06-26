Donald Trump Blushes After NATO Chief's 'Daddy' Comment Sparks Hilarious Press Conference Moment

President Donald Trump turned red in the face after a reporter quizzed him about NATO's Secretary General, Mark Rutte, who affectionately referred to the U.S. President as "daddy." The awkward moment unfolded as Trump addressed reporters ahead of his departure from the Netherlands back to Washington, D.C.

During the briefing, a journalist brought up Rutte’s unexpected nickname for Trump: "Mark Rutte, the NATO chief, who is your friend, he called you 'daddy' earlier," she said. "Do you regard your NATO allies as kind of children?"

The question threw Trump off his game, and even Secretary of State Marco Rubio couldn’t help but double over in laughter.

Trump chuckled, "No, he likes me, I think he likes me. If he doesn't, I'll let you know. I'll come back and I'll hit him hard, ok?"