'Thrown Under the Bus': Donald Trump Ridiculed for Telling Americans to 'Blame' Marco Rubio If 'Anything Goes Wrong'
Donald Trump singled out Secretary of State Marco Rubio during his joint session speech on Tuesday, March 4, as the person "to blame if anything goes wrong" with America's attempts to regain ownership of the Panama Canal.
Social media was flooded with critics ridiculing the president for throwing Rubio "under the bus" and mocking the former Florida senator for looking like a deer in the headlights during the speech.
"The Panama Canal was built by Americans for Americans, not for others. But others could use it. But it was built at a tremendous cost of American blood and treasure," Trump said. "It was given away by the Carter administration for one dollar. But that agreement has been violated very severely. We didn’t give it to China, we gave it to Panama, and we’re taking it back."
"And we have Marco Rubio in charge. Good luck, Marco. Now we know who to blame if anything goes wrong," Trump said, leading to laughter from the Republican elected officials at the joint session.
Several critics took to social media to share their reactions to the jab.
One user shared on X: "Payback for that Marco clip of him calling Trump a con artist way back when. Trump will continue with the public humiliations. I mean, that’s Trump 101."
Another X user commented: "Big Don threw so many veiled threats tonight. He made Mike Johnson look like he was about to have a nervous breakdown."
A third person wrote: "I’m no body language expert, but everything about Marco Rubio here says: 1. I wish I could disappear, 2. WTF am I doing? 3. This job sucks and eventually I’ll get fired and thrown under the bus."
Later in his speech, Trump praised Rubio and said he "has been amazing and he's going to do a great job."
"He has already proven he‘s a great gentleman. He is respected by everybody, and we appreciate you voting for Marco. He’s going to do a fantastic job," the commander-in-chief said.
Rubio took to X after the president's joint address and called it "inspiring" and "momentous."
He claimed Trump "returned to the White House with a clear mandate from the American people to renew the American Dream."
"His address tonight laid out exactly how he is keeping those promises with a vision of peace through strength and a stronger, safer, and more prosperous United States," the secretary of state said.