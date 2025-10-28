or
Donald Trump Brags About Kennedy Center Renovations as He Declares It the 'New Trump Kennedy' Building in Rant

split photo of donald trump and the kennedy center building
Source: mega

Donald Trump commented on the changes to the Kennedy Center on Truth Social on October 17.

Oct. 28 2025, Updated 5:39 p.m. ET

Donald Trump is very pleased with the changes happening at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

Taking to Truth Social on Monday, October 27, the president shared two photos of the exterior of the historical cultural building in Washington, D.C.

The divisive president, 79, wrote alongside the snapshots, "the new TRUMP KENNEDY, whoops, I mean, KENNEDY CENTER, columns, beautifully painted in a luxuriant white enamel color, replacing the fake-looking gold paint that was there for years."

image of The Kennedy Center is currently undergoing construction.
Source: mega

The Kennedy Center is currently undergoing construction.

Trump continued, writing, "Many major improvements are being made, including seating, carpeting, wall coverings, ceilings, chandeliers, stages, heating and A/C, etc., to what will soon be the finest Arts and Entertainment Center anywhere in the World." Come see for yourself. We are remaining fully open during construction, renovation, and beautification."

He added, "I am doing the same thing to the United States of America, but only on a 'slightly' larger scale!"

image of The exterior columns of the Kennedy Center were previously painted gold.
Source: mega

The exterior columns of the Kennedy Center were previously painted gold.

Trump's Kennedy Center makeover comes months after he declared that he would be hosting the annual Kennedy Center Honors this year. The ceremony is set to take place on December 7.

During the announcement of this year's honorees on August 13, he told reporters, "It's going to be a big evening. I've been asked to host." Honorees include country singer George Strait, singer Gloria Gaynor, English actor and comedian Michael Crawford, actor Sylvester Stallone and the rock band Kiss.

Donald Trump

image of Donald Trump shows off plans to build a new White House ballroom on October 22.
Source: mega

Donald Trump shows off plans to build a new White House ballroom on October 22.

Trump, who also appointed himself Kennedy Center Board of Trustees earlier this year, claimed he originally didn't want to host the event, though. Implying that they begged him to do it, he said, "I didn't want to do it? OK? They're going to say, 'He insisted.' I did not insist."

He then added, "But I think it will be quite successful."

Last year's host was Queen Latifah while Gloria Estefan hosted for the third time in 2023. Other former hosts include David Letterman, LL Cool J, Glenn Close and Stephen Colbert. John F. Kennedy's daughter Caroline Kennedy also hosted the event from 2003 to 2012.

image of It was confirmed on Friday, October 24, that the East Wing of the White House has been demolished.
Source: mega

It was confirmed on Friday, October 24, that the East Wing of the White House has been demolished.

Trump is not only renovating the Kennedy Center but remodeling the White House as well. It was announced that the demolition of the East Wing had been completed on Friday, October 24.

Just days before on October 22, the two-time president showed off plans to build a $300 million ballroom in its place. The East Wing was first built back in 1902 when the 26th president of the United States, Theodore Roosevelt, was in office.

Trump's decision to tear it down and replace the space with an unnecessarily opulent ballroom has received plenty of backlash.

