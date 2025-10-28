NEWS Donald Trump Brags About Kennedy Center Renovations as He Declares It the 'New Trump Kennedy' Building in Rant Source: mega Donald Trump commented on the changes to the Kennedy Center on Truth Social on October 17. Allie Fasanella Oct. 28 2025, Updated 5:39 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Donald Trump is very pleased with the changes happening at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Taking to Truth Social on Monday, October 27, the president shared two photos of the exterior of the historical cultural building in Washington, D.C. The divisive president, 79, wrote alongside the snapshots, "the new TRUMP KENNEDY, whoops, I mean, KENNEDY CENTER, columns, beautifully painted in a luxuriant white enamel color, replacing the fake-looking gold paint that was there for years."

Source: mega The Kennedy Center is currently undergoing construction.

Trump continued, writing, "Many major improvements are being made, including seating, carpeting, wall coverings, ceilings, chandeliers, stages, heating and A/C, etc., to what will soon be the finest Arts and Entertainment Center anywhere in the World." Come see for yourself. We are remaining fully open during construction, renovation, and beautification." He added, "I am doing the same thing to the United States of America, but only on a 'slightly' larger scale!"

Source: mega The exterior columns of the Kennedy Center were previously painted gold.

Trump's Kennedy Center makeover comes months after he declared that he would be hosting the annual Kennedy Center Honors this year. The ceremony is set to take place on December 7. During the announcement of this year's honorees on August 13, he told reporters, "It's going to be a big evening. I've been asked to host." Honorees include country singer George Strait, singer Gloria Gaynor, English actor and comedian Michael Crawford, actor Sylvester Stallone and the rock band Kiss.

Source: mega Donald Trump shows off plans to build a new White House ballroom on October 22.

Source: mega It was confirmed on Friday, October 24, that the East Wing of the White House has been demolished.