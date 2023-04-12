Caroline Kennedy's Brave New Life: How She Escaped Family Curse

Caroline said she has fond memories of growing up in the White House. She remembers spending time with her father in the mornings, and that she would play in his office “making construction paper necklaces, eating candy and running around his desk.”

But tragedy and sorrow were waiting to destroy her perfect childhood. A few days before her sixth birthday, her father was cruelly assassinated in Dallas, Texas. “I still miss him every day,” she said. Caroline still speaks in admiration of mom Jackie, and how she was able to face the terrifying nightmare with grace and dignity, characteristics she has tried to imitate in her own life. “It’s amazing to remember how young she was — she was just 34,” said Caroline. “I think a lot of her courage, strength and dignity came from within.

She had a very strong moral code, self-discipline and commitment to me and John and to my father’s memory that made her able to continue,” she said. Then in 1968, Caroline’s uncle Robert F. Kennedy was assassinated during his presidential campaign. Bobby had been close to Caroline and John Jr. and had spent quite a bit of time with them. His death crushed both children.