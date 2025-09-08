Politics Donald Trump Busted: Photo of Lewd Birthday Card He Sent to Jeffrey Epstein Uncovered After President Claimed Report Was 'Fake' Source: mega;wall street journal Donald Trump planned to sue after details of the card were revealed in July. Stephanie Kaplan Contact us by Email Sept. 8 2025, Published 4:14 p.m. ET

The birthday card Donald Trump denied writing to late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein has been uncovered. On Monday, September 8, the Wall Street Journal published the image of the note, which they claimed the president sent to Epstein for his 50th birthday. When they shared details of the letter in July, the POTUS claimed it was "fake" and threatened to sue the publication.

Donald Trump's Birthday Card to Jeffrey Epstein

Source: Wall Street Journal 'The Wall Street Journal' published the image of Trump's 2003 card to Epstein.

WSJ revealed the card to the public via their website after it was given to congress by Epstein's estate. Just as the publication first alleged, the 2003 letter included a sketch of woman's body, with two arcs resembling her chest and Trump's signature seemingly strategically placed below the waist to micmic pubic hair.

Source: mega Donald Trump said reports of writing the inappropriate card to Jeffrey Epstein were 'fake.'

The message also included a fictional conversation between the former friends who had a falling out prior to Epstein's arrest. "Voice Over: There must be more to life than having everything," the made up chat begins. "Donald: Yes, there is, but I won't tell you what it is," it reads. "Jeffrey: Nor will I, since I also know what it is." "Donald: We have certain things in common, Jeffrey," the convo continues. "Jeffrey: Yes, we do, come to think of it." "Donald: Enigmas never age, have you noticed that?" it went on. "Jeffrey: As a matter of fact, it was clear to me the last time I saw you." The letter ends with: "Trump: A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret."

Trump Threatens to Sue

Source: mega The president planned to sue 'The Wall Street Journal' after their report debuted, but he's yet to do so.

Two days before WSJ's article's release, Trump denied ever penning the card. "This is not me. This is a fake thing. It's a fake Wall Street Journal story," he insisted. "I never wrote a picture in my life. I don't draw pictures of women. It's not my language. It's not my words. I'm gonna sue The Wall Street Journal just like I sued everyone else." The businessman continued to rage over the situation via Truth Social, claiming Wall Street Journal owner Rupert Murdoch promised "he would take care of it but, obviously, did not have the power to do so."

Source: mega Trump and Epstein were friends before they had a falling out.