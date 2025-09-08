Donald Trump Busted: Photo of Lewd Birthday Card He Sent to Jeffrey Epstein Uncovered After President Claimed Report Was 'Fake'
The birthday card Donald Trump denied writing to late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein has been uncovered.
On Monday, September 8, the Wall Street Journal published the image of the note, which they claimed the president sent to Epstein for his 50th birthday. When they shared details of the letter in July, the POTUS claimed it was "fake" and threatened to sue the publication.
Donald Trump's Birthday Card to Jeffrey Epstein
WSJ revealed the card to the public via their website after it was given to congress by Epstein's estate.
Just as the publication first alleged, the 2003 letter included a sketch of woman's body, with two arcs resembling her chest and Trump's signature seemingly strategically placed below the waist to micmic pubic hair.
The message also included a fictional conversation between the former friends who had a falling out prior to Epstein's arrest.
"Voice Over: There must be more to life than having everything," the made up chat begins.
"Donald: Yes, there is, but I won't tell you what it is," it reads. "Jeffrey: Nor will I, since I also know what it is."
"Donald: We have certain things in common, Jeffrey," the convo continues. "Jeffrey: Yes, we do, come to think of it."
"Donald: Enigmas never age, have you noticed that?" it went on. "Jeffrey: As a matter of fact, it was clear to me the last time I saw you."
The letter ends with: "Trump: A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret."
Trump Threatens to Sue
Two days before WSJ's article's release, Trump denied ever penning the card.
"This is not me. This is a fake thing. It's a fake Wall Street Journal story," he insisted. "I never wrote a picture in my life. I don't draw pictures of women. It's not my language. It's not my words. I'm gonna sue The Wall Street Journal just like I sued everyone else."
The businessman continued to rage over the situation via Truth Social, claiming Wall Street Journal owner Rupert Murdoch promised "he would take care of it but, obviously, did not have the power to do so."
"The Editor of The Wall Street Journal, Emma Tucker, was told directly by Karoline Leavitt, and by President Trump, that the letter was a FAKE, but Emma Tucker didn’t want to hear that. Instead, they are going with a false, malicious, and defamatory story anyway," he continued, referring to himself in the third-person. "President Trump will be suing The Wall Street Journal, NewsCorp, and Mr. Murdoch, shortly. The Press has to learn to be truthful, and not rely on sources that probably don’t even exist."
"President Trump has already beaten George Stephanopoulos/ABC, 60 Minutes/CBS, and others, and looks forward to suing and holding accountable the once great Wall Street Journal," Trump continued. "It has truly turned out to be a 'Disgusting and Filthy Rag' and, writing defamatory lies like this, shows their desperation to remain relevant."
Epstein committed suicide in his prison cell in August 2019 while awaiting his trial for s-- trafficking minors.