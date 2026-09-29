Donald Trump Calls Out Bill Maher's Show's Declining Ratings But Admits He 'Likes' the Comedian

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President Donald Trump aimed his typical ire at TV pundits — including Bill Maher — on Monday, September 28. The attack came as somewhat a surprise given Maher's increasing willingness to support the president and his administration in recent weeks. On Truth Social, Trump complained, "Bill Maher’s ratings are so low that it is hard to believe his show can continue. In many ways it’s SAD because, in actuality, I like him. Republicans should stop using him as a sounding board, however. It makes them look sooo weak and foolish!"

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Maher Criticized Trump on Recent 'Real Time'

Source: MEGA Maher roasted Trump on a recent episode of 'Real Time.'

On the September 25 edition of Real Time With Bill Maher, Maher, 70, made a crack about Trump's attempt at banning news outlets. He joked that a judge "saved" Trump by overturning his ban of CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House as it made the TV networks who boycotted Trump in solidarity go back to covering him. He also mentioned the administration's struggling "Trump TV" initiative, saying "countries that are 'not democracies' would call this 'state TV,'" then roasting the president's fawning behavior during Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to the United States. Maher later hosted New York Times journalist and author Jonathan Swan and author James Kirchik for a discussion about the Trump administration.

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Maher Is Not A Constant Trump Critic

Source: MEGA Maher is known to praise Trump from time to time.

Trump, 80, is known to get a rundown of television chatter and then have his posts handled by his favorite aide, 35-year-old Natalie Harp. It's unknown if Trump was shown the recent Real Time before writing his criticism of Maher. Though Maher joked about the POTUS on his recent episode, he has shown willingness to support some of Trump's actions. In an episode of "Club Random" days before his Real Time episode, he voiced support for portions of Trump's immigration policies. “Closing the border was something we needed to do,” Maher said. “I totally give him credit for that.”

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Maher and Trump Often Comment on Each Other

Source: MEGA Trump and Maher slam each other regularly.

Maher has regularly been at odds with Trump over the past decade, as the president has called Maher a “low ratings dummy,” “ratings challenged” and a “Highly Overrated Lightweight.” In June, after the politician took a crack at Maher's ratings, the comedian fired back, "First of all, low ratings? Yours is 35 percent." “I can always tell when the president is in a bad mood because he starts tweeting about me,” Maher went on. “I feel it’s an honor always to be in his tweets, even when they’re bad, and they’re always bad.”

Trump Made a Similar Complaint About Joe Scarborough

Source: MEGA Trump also took a shot at Joe Scarborough for unknown reasons.