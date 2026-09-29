or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Calls Out Bill Maher's Show's Declining Ratings But Admits He 'Likes' the Comedian

Split image of Bill Maher and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is back to slamming Bill Maher.

Sept. 29 2026, Published 5:36 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump aimed his typical ire at TV pundits — including Bill Maher — on Monday, September 28. The attack came as somewhat a surprise given Maher's increasing willingness to support the president and his administration in recent weeks.

On Truth Social, Trump complained, "Bill Maher’s ratings are so low that it is hard to believe his show can continue. In many ways it’s SAD because, in actuality, I like him. Republicans should stop using him as a sounding board, however. It makes them look sooo weak and foolish!"

Article continues below advertisement

Maher Criticized Trump on Recent 'Real Time'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Maher roasted Trump on the recent 'Real Time.'
Source: MEGA

Maher roasted Trump on a recent episode of 'Real Time.'

On the September 25 edition of Real Time With Bill Maher, Maher, 70, made a crack about Trump's attempt at banning news outlets. He joked that a judge "saved" Trump by overturning his ban of CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House as it made the TV networks who boycotted Trump in solidarity go back to covering him.

He also mentioned the administration's struggling "Trump TV" initiative, saying "countries that are 'not democracies' would call this 'state TV,'" then roasting the president's fawning behavior during Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to the United States.

Maher later hosted New York Times journalist and author Jonathan Swan and author James Kirchik for a discussion about the Trump administration.

Article continues below advertisement

Maher Is Not A Constant Trump Critic

Photo of Maher is known to praise Trump from time to time.
Source: MEGA

Maher is known to praise Trump from time to time.

Trump, 80, is known to get a rundown of television chatter and then have his posts handled by his favorite aide, 35-year-old Natalie Harp. It's unknown if Trump was shown the recent Real Time before writing his criticism of Maher.

Though Maher joked about the POTUS on his recent episode, he has shown willingness to support some of Trump's actions.

In an episode of "Club Random" days before his Real Time episode, he voiced support for portions of Trump's immigration policies.

“Closing the border was something we needed to do,” Maher said. “I totally give him credit for that.”

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Maher and Trump Often Comment on Each Other

Photo of Trump and Maher slam each other regularly.
Source: MEGA

Trump and Maher slam each other regularly.

Maher has regularly been at odds with Trump over the past decade, as the president has called Maher a “low ratings dummy,” “ratings challenged” and a “Highly Overrated Lightweight.”

In June, after the politician took a crack at Maher's ratings, the comedian fired back, "First of all, low ratings? Yours is 35 percent."

“I can always tell when the president is in a bad mood because he starts tweeting about me,” Maher went on. “I feel it’s an honor always to be in his tweets, even when they’re bad, and they’re always bad.”

Trump Made a Similar Complaint About Joe Scarborough

Photo of Trump also took a shot at Joe Scarborough for unknown reasons.
Source: MEGA

Trump also took a shot at Joe Scarborough for unknown reasons.

Trump followed up his Maher criticism on Truth Social with a similar shot at MS NOW's Joe Scarborough.

"Joe Scarborough’s show has been cut way back, and will soon be 'dead!' Too predictable and boring! REALLY BAD RATINGS, just like the rest of MSNOW (MSDNC!). President DJT," he penned.

Like with Maher, it's unknown what set Trump off about his MS NOW nemesis.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.