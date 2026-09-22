Donald Trump Ripped Apart by Critics After Announcing Trump TV Initiative

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President Donald Trump is facing a fresh wave of criticism after the White House launched Trump TV. The launch came at a particularly tense moment for the administration, following Trump’s decision to bar CNN, Politico and MS NOW from White House access.

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Donald Trump Faced Fresh Backlash as White House Launched Trump TV

Source: MEGA Aquilino Gonell accused the White House of creating 'state-run media.'

Aquilino Gonell, a former U.S. Capitol Police staff sergeant who was present during the January 6 attack, criticized the move on X. “It will be official state-run media. But look over there…the communist,” Gonell wrote, adding, “Literally shredding the Constitution." The Lincoln Project also weighed in, posting: “So, state-run media. Donald Trump is the communist.” Stephanie Grisham, who served as a White House press secretary during Trump’s first term, wrote: “Otherwise known as state-run media. You know who else does this? Russia, China, and Iran to name a few...”

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Source: MEGA The Lincoln Project and Stephanie Grisham joined the backlash against Trump TV.

CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale turned his attention to the official White House app launched alongside the streaming platform. He said, "Under 'accomplishments,' it lists… 1) Gas prices from seven months ago, before the Iran war (they’re now more than $1.50 per gallon higher — $4.48, per AAA)." "2) The inflation rate from seven months ago, before the Iran war (the most recent rate, for August, was a full percentage point higher, 3.4 percent)," he added. "3) GDP growth from three quarters ago (the most recent available quarter, Q2 2026, was nearly three points lower, 1.5 percent). In summary, it may possibly be helpful to consume news from news outlets,” he shared.

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Source: MEGA White House Said Trump TV will put Donald Trump’s biggest moments in one place.

The White House, meanwhile, has presented Trump TV as a direct way for Americans to follow the administration without relying on traditional television networks. The official White House X account announced the launch by declaring: “IT'S LIVE. TRUMP TV IS STREAMING NOW. 24/7, updated in real time, with top past moments, announcements, and the latest and greatest from the administration all in one place. Not every big moment has made it on your TV, now it can.” The livestream features footage from Trump's public appearances, including his inauguration as the 47th president, along with administration announcements and other presidential events.

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Donald Trump Defended Blocking CNN, Politico and MS NOW From White House Access

Source: MEGA CNN, Politico and MS NOW challenged Donald Trump’s press restrictions in federal court.

Trump defended his decision to restrict CNN, Politico and MS NOW. “I think that these outlets have an obligation to be fair. And if they're fake news, I really think I have an obligation not to allow them into another very special house,” he told reporters. Per the BBC, the three organizations have rejected that reasoning in their lawsuit, arguing that the administration cannot use access to the White House as leverage against journalists because of their reporting. They have also challenged the restrictions in federal court, arguing that the administration violated their First Amendment rights by punishing outlets over coverage the president dislikes.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump took aim at Judge Timothy Kelly.