NEWS Donald Trump Rambles About Not Liking 'Good-Looking People' During Asia Tour Source: mega Donald Trump informed the crowd aboard the USS George Washington at Yokosuka Naval Base in Japan that he isn't a fan of 'good-looking people.' Allie Fasanella Oct. 28 2025, Published 4:01 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump made the truly stunning claim that he doesn't like "good-looking people" during a long-winded speech aboard the USS George Washington at Yokosuka Naval Base in Japan on Tuesday, October 28. Addressing the Navy's strength, he rambled, "It comes from the men and women of the rank and file — It comes from you people, incredible people, good-looking people, too many good-looking people." Sporting a white hat emblazoned with USA, he then said, "I don’t like good-looking people — I never liked good-looking people, I’ll be honest with you." The controversial president, who has often taken aim at his enemies looks, added that he'd "never admitted that before."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Donald Trump gave a rambling speech in Japan on Tuesday, October 28.

This random admission makes little sense as the president is famous for praising the looks of those close to him and insulting the appearance of anyone who calls him out. Notably, he referred to Stormy Daniels, the adult film star he allegedly had an affair with before taking office, as "horseface" in a rant on social media in 2018.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Donald Trump has a history of making derogatory remarks about people's appearance.

Moreover, in a 2015 Rolling Stone profile, the article notes disparaging comments he made about Carly Fiorina, the former Hewlett-Packard CEO who also campaigned for the Republican nomination. While watching Fox News, he apparently exclaimed, "Look at that face!" when she popped up. "Would anyone vote for that? Can you imagine that, the face of our next president?!"

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: mega Donald Trump has often spoken of daughter Ivanka's beauty.

The real estate mogul has also repeatedly bragged about how beautiful his eldest daughter, Ivanka, and wife Melania are. During an appearance The Howard Stern Show back in 2003, he told Howard Stern that Ivanka one of the "great beauties of the world."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Donald Trump called Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni 'beautiful' repeatedly earlier this month.

Donald, 79, also repeatedly told Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni that she was "beautiful" during the Gaza summit in Egypt earlier this month on Monday, October 13. While giving a speech, he said of the 48-year-old prime minister, "We have a woman, a young woman, who's a — I'm not allowed to say it, because usually it's the end of your political career if you say she's a beautiful young woman." The, addressing her directly, he said, "You don't mind being called beautiful, right? You are."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Donald Trump has commented on Prince William and Kate Middleton's looks.