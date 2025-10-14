Where's Melania? Donald Trump Drools Over Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni as He Repeatedly Calls Her 'Beautiful'

Article continues below advertisement

Someone might need to call up Melania Trump, as her husband, Donald Trump, can't stop calling Giorgia Meloni "beautiful!" While in Egypt on Monday, October 13, for the Middle East summit, President Trump, 79, nearly drooled over the Italian prime minister, 48, as the pair gathered with more than 20 other world leaders in an effort to establish a peace deal in Gaza. During a speech at the event, Donald addressed the various global figures in attendance before rambling on about Giorgia's physical features.

Source: @CalltoActivism/X Donald Trump called Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni 'beautiful' while speaking at the Gaza peace summit.

"We have a woman, a young woman, who's a — I'm not allowed to say it, because usually it's the end of your political career if you say she's a beautiful young woman," the U.S. commander-in-chief stated. "Now, you use the word beautiful in the United States, about a woman, that's the end of your political career, but I'll take my chances." President Trump then turned around to search for Giorgia, who had been standing with a group of world leaders behind the podium. "Where is she ... there she is. You don't mind being called beautiful, right? You are," the Republican politician gushed.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump joked his 'political career' might end for calling Giorgia Meloni 'beautiful.'

In addition to praising her looks, Donald applauded the "incredible" Italian prime minister for attending the Gaza summit and for earning respect as a politician in her European country. President Trump's comments caused him to catch flak online, as critics trolled him for once again seeming to "embarrass" America with his words.

Donald Trump Mocked for Calling Italian Prime Minister 'Beautiful'

🚨BREAKING: Trump humiliates himself - and America - on the world stage again, rambling about his “political career being over” for calling the President of Italy a “beautiful young woman.”



This isn’t leadership. It’s a global f*cking embarrassment. pic.twitter.com/umQksUbvgW — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) October 13, 2025 Source: @CalltoActivism/X

"This is gross. Mid-speech in Egypt, Trump called the Italian Prime Minister a 'beautiful young woman' and she looked very uncomfortable. He continues to humiliate the U.S. on the world stage," one person complained, as another joked, "Trump just called the President of Italy a ‘beautiful young woman,’ then said his career might be over. We can only hope he’s right about that part." Meanwhile, a third individual wrote, "We are so sorry Ms. Meloni, we are embarrassed. Thank you for being so gracious about his boorish behavior."

Source: MEGA Donald Trump helped broker phase one of a peace deal in Gaza.

Donald repeatedly calling Giorgia "beautiful" wasn't the only part of his summit appearance in Egypt that made headlines. Upon conclusion of his remarks, the POTUS was approached by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney — who called him out for mistakingly referring to the North American leader as "president" instead of his correct title.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump addressed several world leaders during his speech in Egypt.