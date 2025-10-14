or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Where's Melania? Donald Trump Drools Over Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni as He Repeatedly Calls Her 'Beautiful'

Split photo of Giorgia Meloni and Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump practically drooled over Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the Middle East summit.

Profile Image

Oct. 14 2025, Published 4:41 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Someone might need to call up Melania Trump, as her husband, Donald Trump, can't stop calling Giorgia Meloni "beautiful!"

While in Egypt on Monday, October 13, for the Middle East summit, President Trump, 79, nearly drooled over the Italian prime minister, 48, as the pair gathered with more than 20 other world leaders in an effort to establish a peace deal in Gaza.

During a speech at the event, Donald addressed the various global figures in attendance before rambling on about Giorgia's physical features.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Donald Trump called Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni 'beautiful' while speaking at the Gaza peace summit.
Source: @CalltoActivism/X

Donald Trump called Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni 'beautiful' while speaking at the Gaza peace summit.

"We have a woman, a young woman, who's a — I'm not allowed to say it, because usually it's the end of your political career if you say she's a beautiful young woman," the U.S. commander-in-chief stated. "Now, you use the word beautiful in the United States, about a woman, that's the end of your political career, but I'll take my chances."

President Trump then turned around to search for Giorgia, who had been standing with a group of world leaders behind the podium.

"Where is she ... there she is. You don't mind being called beautiful, right? You are," the Republican politician gushed.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Donald Trump joked his 'political career' might end for calling Giorgia Meloni 'beautiful.'
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump joked his 'political career' might end for calling Giorgia Meloni 'beautiful.'

In addition to praising her looks, Donald applauded the "incredible" Italian prime minister for attending the Gaza summit and for earning respect as a politician in her European country.

President Trump's comments caused him to catch flak online, as critics trolled him for once again seeming to "embarrass" America with his words.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Mocked for Calling Italian Prime Minister 'Beautiful'

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @CalltoActivism/X

"This is gross. Mid-speech in Egypt, Trump called the Italian Prime Minister a 'beautiful young woman' and she looked very uncomfortable. He continues to humiliate the U.S. on the world stage," one person complained, as another joked, "Trump just called the President of Italy a ‘beautiful young woman,’ then said his career might be over. We can only hope he’s right about that part."

Meanwhile, a third individual wrote, "We are so sorry Ms. Meloni, we are embarrassed. Thank you for being so gracious about his boorish behavior."

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Donald Trump helped broker phase 1 of a peace deal in Gaza.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump helped broker phase one of a peace deal in Gaza.

Donald repeatedly calling Giorgia "beautiful" wasn't the only part of his summit appearance in Egypt that made headlines.

Upon conclusion of his remarks, the POTUS was approached by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney — who called him out for mistakingly referring to the North American leader as "president" instead of his correct title.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Donald Trump addressed several world leaders during his speech in Egypt.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump addressed several world leaders during his speech in Egypt.

"Well, I’m glad you upgraded me to president," the Canadian prime minister joked while speaking to Donald after his address.

"At least I didn’t say governor," President Trump quipped in reference to the wrong name he used to call Justin Trudeau, who served as Canadian prime minister before Mark.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.