'He's Senile': Donald Trump's 'Cognitive Abilities' Called Into Question After Claiming He Ended a War That Never Existed
Sept. 22 2025, Published 3:25 p.m. ET
Donald Trump made a major blunder while giving a speech at the American Cornerstone Institute Founder's Dinner on Saturday, September 20.
In a continued effort to win the Nobel Peace Prize, the president claimed he's helped end several wars — including one that never actually occurred.
"Cambodia and Armenia. It was just starting, and it was a bad one," he claimed of the countries that are over 4,000 miles apart and are not feuding. "Think of that."
Trump, 79, was likely referring to Armenia's conflict with Azerbaijan and Cambodia's issues with Thailand — the latter of which he did help bring to a close, a report noted.
Concerns for the President's Cognitive Abilities
Needless to say, social media was quick to call out the Republican's comments and express their concerns for his mental state.
"Donald Trump said he ended the war between Armenia and Cambodia. It might be dementia," one person wrote on X, while another said, "dude is 10x as senile as [Joe] Biden and MAGA just can't piece it together yet."
"Donald Trump claiming to have stopped a war between Armenia and Cambodia is even more absurd than anything a clearly suffering Joe Biden said," another individual noted. "Where the f--- is the talk about how far gone Donald Trump is? This s--- is beyond unbelievable anymore."
"Trump claims he 'stopped the conflict between Cambodia and Armenia!!' At this point, it’s hard not to wonder if his cognitive abilities are declining with age or if he’s mentally unwell," agreed a fourth.
Marco Rubio Endorses Trump for Nobel Peace Prize
Cambodia's prime minister is one of severable notable figures who have endorsed Trump as the recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize.
Marco Rubio has been pushing for the honor since earlier this year, asking in a March interview amid Trump's encouragement for Russia and Ukraine to make peace, "Shouldn’t we all be happy that we have a president who’s trying to stop wars and prevent them instead of start them?"
"I just don’t get it. I really don’t, other than the fact that it’s Donald J. Trump," he stated. "If this was a Democrat that was doing this, everyone would be saying, ‘Well, he’s on his way to the Nobel Peace Prize.' This is absurd."
While the POTUS has also been bragging about his accomplishments, one anonymous White House staffer told a publication, "The president feels that he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize, but does not think he will get it. He has remarked that it will go to someone who writes a book about how Donald Trump thinks rather than Donald Trump himself."