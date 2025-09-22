'He's Senile': Donald Trump's 'Cognitive Abilities' Called Into Question After Claiming He Ended a War That Never Existed

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump made a major blunder while giving a speech at the American Cornerstone Institute Founder's Dinner on Saturday, September 20. In a continued effort to win the Nobel Peace Prize, the president claimed he's helped end several wars — including one that never actually occurred.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Donald Trump bragged about ending a war between Cambodia and Armenia, even though trouble never occurred between the countries.

"Cambodia and Armenia. It was just starting, and it was a bad one," he claimed of the countries that are over 4,000 miles apart and are not feuding. "Think of that." Trump, 79, was likely referring to Armenia's conflict with Azerbaijan and Cambodia's issues with Thailand — the latter of which he did help bring to a close, a report noted.

Article continues below advertisement

Concerns for the President's Cognitive Abilities

Trump:



We stopped the conflict between Cambodia and Armenia. It was just starting and it was a bad one. pic.twitter.com/SWMPVNXGRj — Clash Report (@clashreport) September 21, 2025

Needless to say, social media was quick to call out the Republican's comments and express their concerns for his mental state. "Donald Trump said he ended the war between Armenia and Cambodia. It might be dementia," one person wrote on X, while another said, "dude is 10x as senile as [Joe] Biden and MAGA just can't piece it together yet."

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: mega Social media users said the president's false comments made him seem 'senile.'

"Donald Trump claiming to have stopped a war between Armenia and Cambodia is even more absurd than anything a clearly suffering Joe Biden said," another individual noted. "Where the f--- is the talk about how far gone Donald Trump is? This s--- is beyond unbelievable anymore." "Trump claims he 'stopped the conflict between Cambodia and Armenia!!' At this point, it’s hard not to wonder if his cognitive abilities are declining with age or if he’s mentally unwell," agreed a fourth.

Article continues below advertisement

Marco Rubio Endorses Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Source: mega Marco Rubio has been endorsing Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for months.

Cambodia's prime minister is one of severable notable figures who have endorsed Trump as the recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize. Marco Rubio has been pushing for the honor since earlier this year, asking in a March interview amid Trump's encouragement for Russia and Ukraine to make peace, "Shouldn’t we all be happy that we have a president who’s trying to stop wars and prevent them instead of start them?" "I just don’t get it. I really don’t, other than the fact that it’s Donald J. Trump," he stated. "If this was a Democrat that was doing this, everyone would be saying, ‘Well, he’s on his way to the Nobel Peace Prize.' This is absurd."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega An insider claimed Trump feels he 'deserves' the award but 'doesn't think he will get it.'