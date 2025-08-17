Donald Trump, 79, Mental Health Getting Worse as He Shows 'Classic Signs' of Horror Disease
Based on signs of deteriorating cognitive and physical functions, Donald Trump’s ability to run the country has been questioned by not only the American people but also experts in the medical field.
In a new perspective on the president’s health, John Gartner, a former assistant professor of psychiatry at Johns Hopkins University Medical School, explained to a news outlet that Trump’s health is, in fact, visibly on the decline.
'Classic Signs of Dementia'
“What we see are the classic signs of dementia, which is gross deterioration from someone’s baseline and function,” Gartner said.
“If you go back and look at film from the 1980s, [Trump] actually was extremely articulate,” he continued. “He was still a jerk, but he was able to express himself in polished paragraphs, and now he really has trouble completing a thought, and that is a huge deterioration.”
'It's Going to Get Worse'
Gartner, who joined “The Bill Press Pod” in 2024 to discuss Trump’s health, told host Bill Press that the president “is literally going to fall off the cognitive cliff, and he will be completely incapacitated.”
The psychologist reiterated that same sentiment in his recent statements about the 79-year-old, where he emphasized his prediction for what’s to come.
“I predicted before the election that he would probably fall off the cliff before the end of his term,” Gartner said. “And at the rate he is deteriorating, you know… we’ll see. But the point is that it’s going to get worse. That’s my prediction.”
'The Significance of This Cannot Be Overstated'
Gartner contributed to the 2017 bestselling book The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump, where over 25 mental health professionals submitted essays on behalf of the threat Trump’s mental health posed to the public.
Lance Dodes, M.D., is one of many psychiatrists to back Gartner on the harm of the president’s mental health in the 2017 publication.
“Donald Trump’s speech and behavior show that he has severe sociopathic traits,” Dodes wrote. “The significance of this cannot be overstated. While there have surely been American presidents who could be said to be narcissistic, none have shown sociopathic qualities to the degree seen in Mr. Trump.”
Signs of Donald Trump's Deteriorating Health
Trump and his administration have evaded allegations that the president suffers from early stages of dementia, a disease that affects one’s thinking, memory and reasoning, as well as mood, behavior and personality.
Since taking office for a second term in January, Trump has displayed several instances of mental decline. One of his most recent examples saw him mistake Alaska for Russia when he addressed the public about his meeting with Vladimir Putin on August 15.
Trump’s frequent rants on Truth Social are also a sign of his altered cognition. Not only has he called out Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, putting Americans at risk, but he also forms his thoughts in incomplete sentences full of offensive remarks that are almost incomprehensible.