or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > Donald Trump
OK LogoHEALTH

Donald Trump, 79, Mental Health Getting Worse as He Shows 'Classic Signs' of Horror Disease

photo of Donald Trump
Source: mega

Professional medical personnel have reason to support claims of the president's deteriorating mental health.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 17 2025, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Based on signs of deteriorating cognitive and physical functions, Donald Trump’s ability to run the country has been questioned by not only the American people but also experts in the medical field.

In a new perspective on the president’s health, John Gartner, a former assistant professor of psychiatry at Johns Hopkins University Medical School, explained to a news outlet that Trump’s health is, in fact, visibly on the decline.

Article continues below advertisement

'Classic Signs of Dementia'

photo of John Gartner claimed the president displays 'classic signs of dementia'
Source: mega

John Gartner claimed the president displays 'classic signs of dementia.'

“What we see are the classic signs of dementia, which is gross deterioration from someone’s baseline and function,” Gartner said.

“If you go back and look at film from the 1980s, [Trump] actually was extremely articulate,” he continued. “He was still a jerk, but he was able to express himself in polished paragraphs, and now he really has trouble completing a thought, and that is a huge deterioration.”

Article continues below advertisement

'It's Going to Get Worse'

photo of John Gartner predicted Donald Trump's mental health is going 'to get worse'
Source: mega

John Gartner predicted Donald Trump's mental health is going 'to get worse.'

Gartner, who joined “The Bill Press Pod” in 2024 to discuss Trump’s health, told host Bill Press that the president “is literally going to fall off the cognitive cliff, and he will be completely incapacitated.”

The psychologist reiterated that same sentiment in his recent statements about the 79-year-old, where he emphasized his prediction for what’s to come.

“I predicted before the election that he would probably fall off the cliff before the end of his term,” Gartner said. “And at the rate he is deteriorating, you know… we’ll see. But the point is that it’s going to get worse. That’s my prediction.”

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'The Significance of This Cannot Be Overstated'

photo of Psychiatrist Lance Dodes suggested the president has 'severe sociopathic traits'
Source: mega

Psychiatrist Lance Dodes suggested the president has 'severe sociopathic traits.'

Gartner contributed to the 2017 bestselling book The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump, where over 25 mental health professionals submitted essays on behalf of the threat Trump’s mental health posed to the public.

Lance Dodes, M.D., is one of many psychiatrists to back Gartner on the harm of the president’s mental health in the 2017 publication.

“Donald Trump’s speech and behavior show that he has severe sociopathic traits,” Dodes wrote. “The significance of this cannot be overstated. While there have surely been American presidents who could be said to be narcissistic, none have shown sociopathic qualities to the degree seen in Mr. Trump.”

Signs of Donald Trump's Deteriorating Health

photo of The president recently mistook Alaska for Russia before his summit with Vladimir Putin
Source: mega

The president recently mistook Alaska for Russia before his summit with Vladimir Putin.

Trump and his administration have evaded allegations that the president suffers from early stages of dementia, a disease that affects one’s thinking, memory and reasoning, as well as mood, behavior and personality.

Since taking office for a second term in January, Trump has displayed several instances of mental decline. One of his most recent examples saw him mistake Alaska for Russia when he addressed the public about his meeting with Vladimir Putin on August 15.

Trump’s frequent rants on Truth Social are also a sign of his altered cognition. Not only has he called out Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, putting Americans at risk, but he also forms his thoughts in incomplete sentences full of offensive remarks that are almost incomprehensible.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.