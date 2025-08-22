NEWS Donald Trump Had a 'Confrontation' With the Secret Service Over His Peculiar Bedtime Habits, Author Reveals Source: mega The president was unable to pull the wool over the eyes of the Secret Service. Molly Byrne Contact us by Email Aug. 22 2025, Published 11:48 a.m. ET

Donald Trump’s nighttime behavior has been problematic since his first day as commander in chief. In a new “Inside Trump’s Head” podcast episode, famed biographer Michael Wolff explained how the Secret Service put an end to one of the president’s peculiar bedtime habit. “During the first administration, he had a lock installed on his bedroom door, and that precipitated a fight with the Secret Service, who actually took it off — demanded it be taken off. This was a confrontation,” Wolff revealed of the president.

'He Had a Fit'

Source: MEGA;@TheDailyBeast/YouTube The president had 'a fit' when White House staff changed his bedsheets.

Wolff, a longtime biographer and close acquaintance of Trump, has authored several books about the president, including All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency and Siege: Trump Under Fire. While he admitted he has not “been in the Trump bedroom,” Wolff cited a second altercation between the president and White House staff over his bedtime routine. “Then there was another issue when the White House domestic staff changed his sheets, and he had a fit,” the author shared.

Donald Trump on the Phone Until 'Last Possible Moment' Before Bed

Source: mega Donald Trump is speculated to use his phone until the moment he falls asleep.

Wolff noted how the president utilizes every second of the night by talking on his phone until he closes his eyes to sleep. “He’s on the phone, too,” the author said. “I think at the last possible moment, he’s talking to somebody.” As the podcast continued, Wolff explained to host Joanna Coles how the way Trump treats the Oval Office significantly differs from previous presidents.

'Everybody Is Sitting There Pretending to Listen to Him'

Source: mega Michael Wolff explained how those who visit the Oval Office pretend to listen to the president.

“The Oval Office in other administrations has been a kind of, you know, a sacrosanct place and a place of meaning and ritual, and, you know, you’re making a point; you’re having people into the Oval Office, and you want them to know it,” he stated. “In Trump’s Oval Office, it’s like a bus station — it’s filled with people, 20 people, 30 people, more,” Wolff elaborated. “They bring in chairs; almost anyone can bring in chairs and sit down. Trump is behind the desk, talking, talking; it’s like a monologue. Sometimes it’s kind of funny… then digressing into, you know, have no idea where. And everybody is sitting there pretending to listen.”

'Everybody Is an Audience'

Source: mega The president treats 'everybody' like 'an audience' when they are in the Oval Office.