or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Donald Trump Had a 'Confrontation' With the Secret Service Over His Peculiar Bedtime Habits, Author Reveals

photo of Donald Trump
Source: mega

The president was unable to pull the wool over the eyes of the Secret Service.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 22 2025, Published 11:48 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump’s nighttime behavior has been problematic since his first day as commander in chief.

In a new “Inside Trump’s Head” podcast episode, famed biographer Michael Wolff explained how the Secret Service put an end to one of the president’s peculiar bedtime habit.

“During the first administration, he had a lock installed on his bedroom door, and that precipitated a fight with the Secret Service, who actually took it off — demanded it be taken off. This was a confrontation,” Wolff revealed of the president.

Article continues below advertisement

'He Had a Fit'

photo of The president had 'a fit' when White House staff changed his bedsheets
Source: MEGA;@TheDailyBeast/YouTube

The president had 'a fit' when White House staff changed his bedsheets.

Wolff, a longtime biographer and close acquaintance of Trump, has authored several books about the president, including All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency and Siege: Trump Under Fire.

While he admitted he has not “been in the Trump bedroom,” Wolff cited a second altercation between the president and White House staff over his bedtime routine.

“Then there was another issue when the White House domestic staff changed his sheets, and he had a fit,” the author shared.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump on the Phone Until 'Last Possible Moment' Before Bed

photo of Donald Trump is speculated to use his phone until the moment he falls asleep
Source: mega

Donald Trump is speculated to use his phone until the moment he falls asleep.

Wolff noted how the president utilizes every second of the night by talking on his phone until he closes his eyes to sleep. “He’s on the phone, too,” the author said. “I think at the last possible moment, he’s talking to somebody.”

As the podcast continued, Wolff explained to host Joanna Coles how the way Trump treats the Oval Office significantly differs from previous presidents.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'Everybody Is Sitting There Pretending to Listen to Him'

photo of Michael Wolff explained how those who visit the Oval Office pretend to listen to the president
Source: mega

Michael Wolff explained how those who visit the Oval Office pretend to listen to the president.

“The Oval Office in other administrations has been a kind of, you know, a sacrosanct place and a place of meaning and ritual, and, you know, you’re making a point; you’re having people into the Oval Office, and you want them to know it,” he stated.

“In Trump’s Oval Office, it’s like a bus station — it’s filled with people, 20 people, 30 people, more,” Wolff elaborated. “They bring in chairs; almost anyone can bring in chairs and sit down. Trump is behind the desk, talking, talking; it’s like a monologue. Sometimes it’s kind of funny… then digressing into, you know, have no idea where. And everybody is sitting there pretending to listen.”

'Everybody Is an Audience'

photo of The president treats 'everybody' like 'an audience' when they are in the Oval Office
Source: mega

The president treats 'everybody' like 'an audience' when they are in the Oval Office.

Wolff claimed those who visit the Oval Office under the Trump administration merely do so to appease the president rather than to listen. The author said Trump becomes so enamored with his own thoughts and voice that his comrades prefer to be on their cell phones instead of listening.

“But you’re not really in the room, in the Oval Office in these big sessions; you’re just sitting there,” he spilled. “Everybody is an audience.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.