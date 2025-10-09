Donald Trump Tosses Confusing Question to Kristi Noem in Embarrassing Moment

Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump appeared to not understand the meaning of “habeas corpus” while hosting an Antifa roundtable in the State Dining Room of the White House, leaving him to ask Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem for assistance.

Article continues below advertisement

'Suspending Who?'

Question: Have you given any more thought to suspending habeas corpus?



Trump: Suspending who? pic.twitter.com/TLAJnAEItQ — Acyn (@Acyn) October 8, 2025 Source: @Acyn/X The president was unable to answer the reporter's question about habeas corpus.

A reporter asked the president about how he plans to tackle the anti-fascist movement, questioning him, “Have you given any more thought to possibly suspending habeas corpus to not only deal with these insurrectionists across the nation but also to continue rapidly deporting illegal aliens?” Trump responded with confusion, “Suspending who?”

Article continues below advertisement

Kristi Noem Unable to Help the President Answer Question

Source: mega Kristi Noem deflected the question after the president looked to her for assistance.

The reporter then reiterated their question about temporarily preventing one’s legal right of habeas corpus to crack down on the deportation of illegal immigrants, prompting the president to toss the misunderstood question to Noem. “Oh, oh, I don’t know; I’d rather leave that to Kristi,” Trump said as Noem sat beside him. “What do you think?” he asked her, resulting in the Homeland Security Secretary saying she had no information on the matter. “Sir, I haven’t been a part of any discussions on that,” Noem firmly responded as Trump pursed his lips in disbelief.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

What Does Habeas Corpus Mean?

Source: mega Habeas corpus may be suspended in the case of 'rebellion or invasion.'

According to the Federal Courts of the United States, habeas corpus is a Latin term meaning “you have the body.” It is a legal order that gives detainees the right to challenge their imprisonment by requiring the government to justify why an individual has been detained. However, per Article 1 of the U.S. Constitution, habeas corpus may be prevented “when in Cases of Rebellion or Invasion the public Safety may require it.”

Kristi Noem Called Out for Not Knowing the Meaning of Habeas Corpus

Source: mega Kristi Noem incorrectly defined the meaning of habeas corpus back in May.