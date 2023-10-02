15 of Donald Trump's Craziest and Most Outrageous Statements That Left People Scratching Their Heads
Donald Trump Justified Rape
Former President Donald Trump faced backlash when he said in a 2013 tweet that military sexual assaults should be expected.
"26,000 unreported sexual assults [sic] in the military-only 238 convictions. What did these geniuses expect when they put men & women together?" he wrote.
He supported his statement during a 2016 forum hosted by NBC, saying it was "absolutely correct."
Trump Blowing Everything Up
In November 2015, Trump dropped an infamous attack during a speech in Iowa.
"I would bomb the s--- out of them," he declared. "I'd just bomb those suckers. I'd blow up the pipes, I'd blow up the refineries, I'd blow up every single inch — there would be nothing left."
Popularity Contest
His confidence to run for president anytime he wants mirrored what he told the people at his campaign rally in 2016.
"I could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn't lose voters," he said, boasting about his supporters' loyalty.
President Adonis?
Trump admitted he has a lot of money while speaking to ABC's Ashleigh Banfield.
"I have much more than that," he said. "I mean part of the beauty of me is that I'm very rich. So $600 million — I can put up $600 million myself."
Who's the Founder of ISIS?
Barack Obama is the founder of ISIS — at least that is what Trump insisted.
Host Hugh Hewitt asked the former president about Obama after he previously called him the creator of the infamous terrorist group.
"No, I meant he's the founder of ISIS," Trump said. "I do. He was the most valuable player. I give him the most valuable player award. I give her, too, by the way, Hillary Clinton."
Donald Trump Has Something That Sets Him Apart
In 1999, he revealed to The New York Times what made him different from other candidates, mentioning two things: his honesty and his women.
"I think the only difference between me and the other candidates is that I'm more honest and my women are more beautiful," Trump boasted.
His Claims on Barack Obama's Certificates
Trump started his own issues about the former president's birthplace in his interview on The View in March 2011, saying, "Why doesn't he show his birth certificate? There's something on that birth certificate that he doesn't like."
He followed it up with a statement to Fox News nearly a week later and another interview on The Laura Ingraham Show.
Trump dropped another claim when Loretta Fuddy died, writing on X, "How amazing, the State Health Director who verified copies of Obama's 'birth certificate' died in plane crash today. All others lived."
After his continuous tirades, he declared at the end of a campaign event that Obama was born in the U.S.
Insulting North Korean Leader Indirectly
Aside from calling him "Little Rocket Man," Trump found another way to offend North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
"Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me old, when I would never call him short and fat? Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend and maybe someday that will happen," he said in a tweet.
Trump's Good News About His COVID-19 Test
The former president could not find the right words to express his happiness after he found out that he did not contract the COVID-19 virus.
"So this morning, I tested positively toward negative, right? So no, I tested perfectly this morning. Meaning I tested negative. But that's a way of saying it: Positively toward the negative," Trump said to reporters.
Donald Trump Is the Modern Nostradamus
Was Trump a Twilight fan?
In 2012, he gave Robert Pattinson advice as he predicted Kristen Stewart would cheat on him again.
"Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again--just watch. He can do much better!" Trump tweeted.
Five days later, he confirmed everyone asked him to speak more about the ex-couple's relationship. Instead of giving more words of wisdom, he told Pattinson to ultimately drop Stewart.
He shared another tweet after a few weeks and shared, "After Friday's Twilight release, I hope Robert Pattinson will not be seen in public with Kristen – she will cheat on him again!"
Calling a Senator Using a Disney Princess' Name
Trump ridiculed Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren at a White House event in 2017 honoring Native American Veterans. He called her a derogatory nickname – Pocahontas – which had been branded a racial slur.
"You were here long before any of us were here," the then-president said. "Although we have a representative in Congress who they say was here a long time ago. They call her Pocahontas."
Losing the 2020 Presidential Election
Two days after Election Day, Trump dropped the tweet "STOP THE COUNT!" as the gap increased in favor of Joe Biden.
"ANY VOTE THAT CAME IN AFTER ELECTION DAY WILL NOT BE COUNTED!" he posted shortly after.
He Started the New Year with a Blast
Trump sent a message to his supporters and enemies, especially his competitors who lost in the election in 2017.
"Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don't know what to do. Love!" he wrote.
Trump's Solution to Extreme Cold
Before he became president, Trump suggested a solution to the cold weather in New York.
"It's freezing and snowing in New York - we need global warming!" he exclaimed, before people criticized his comment.
He Always Wanted to Win
In his 1987 book Trump: The Art of the Deal, Trump opened up about why people like him in a more powerful position.
“Most people think small, because most people are afraid of success, afraid of making decisions, afraid of winning. And that gives people like me a great advantage," he wrote.