Donald Trump Flubs Math Problem While Bragging About Cutting Drug Prices

Source: mega

The president has reiterated his intentions to cut drug prices in the United States.

July 23 2025, Published 1:17 p.m. ET

President Donald Trump made a strong and threatening claim about cutting pharmaceutical drug prices in the United States during an event in the East Room at the White House on Tuesday, July 22.

We will have reduced drug prices by 1,000 percent by 1,100, 1,200, 1,300, 1,400, 700, 600,” Trump stated. “Not 30 or 40 or 50 percent, but numbers the likes of which you’ve never even dreamed of before.”

Source: @acyn/X

Donald Trump is adamant he will be able to lower the cost of drugs in the United States.

Donald Trump Threatens Car Brands

image of The president said pharmaceutical companies 'have no choice.'
Source: mega

The president said pharmaceutical companies 'have no choice.'

The president admitted the high-price cuts were “not even thought to be achievable.” Nonetheless, he claimed he “used a certain talent” of his and has “convinced the drug companies,” telling them they “have no choice.”

Trump’s plan puts pressure on European countries, though. While making his public statement, he threatened high-end car brands, saying they would no longer be able to sell cars in the United States unless their pharmaceutical companies lower their drug prices.

“You’re no longer allowed to have Mercedes, BMW, Volkswagen, or any of the other many cars, and they will say, ‘Oh, I love the idea of lower drug prices for America,’” the president said.

Donald Trump's Ozempic Story

image of Donald Trump recalled a story from his friend during his Tuesday speech about the price difference for Ozempic in the U.K. versus the U.S.
Source: mega

Donald Trump recalled a story from his friend during his Tuesday speech about the price difference for Ozempic in the U.K. versus the U.S.

On Tuesday, Trump repeated a story about his friend who takes the “fat drug” Ozempic, which assists in weight loss and diabetic symptoms. The president detailed how his friend complained to him about how they paid $88 for Ozempic in London, England, and a staggering $1,300 in New York.

“I explained to him that that’s the way it’s been for many, many years,” the president stated.

President Donald Trump

'Delivering Most-Favored Nation Prescription Drug Pricing to American Patients'

image of The president signed an executive order in May about cutting drug prices in the United States by at least 30 percent.
Source: mega

The president signed an executive order in May about cutting drug prices in the United States by at least 30 percent.

Five months after Trump took office for his second term in January, he announced his plans to “almost immediately” cut drug prices by at least 30 percent, with a chance of an 80 percent reduction.

On May 12, he signed an executive order entitled, “Delivering Most-Favored Nation Prescription Drug Pricing to American Patients.”

“The United States has less than five percent of the world’s population and yet funds around three-quarters of global pharmaceutical profits,” the executive order states. “As the largest purchaser of pharmaceuticals, Americans should get the best deal.”

Inflated Drug Prices in the United States

image of Donald Trump threatened European car companies, saying they won't be able to sell their cars in the United States until they lower their drug prices.
Source: mega

Donald Trump threatened European car companies, saying they won't be able to sell their cars in the United States until they lower their drug prices.

The order also presented how “Americans will no longer be forced to pay almost 3 times more [than other countries] for the exact same medicines, often made in the exact same factories.”

Furthermore, the executive order noted, “The inflated prices in the United States fuel global innovation while foreign health systems get a free ride.”

