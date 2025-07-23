Donald Trump Flubs Math Problem While Bragging About Cutting Drug Prices

The president admitted the high-price cuts were “not even thought to be achievable.” Nonetheless, he claimed he “used a certain talent” of his and has “convinced the drug companies,” telling them they “have no choice.”

Trump’s plan puts pressure on European countries, though. While making his public statement, he threatened high-end car brands, saying they would no longer be able to sell cars in the United States unless their pharmaceutical companies lower their drug prices.

“You’re no longer allowed to have Mercedes, BMW, Volkswagen, or any of the other many cars, and they will say, ‘Oh, I love the idea of lower drug prices for America,’” the president said.