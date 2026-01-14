or
Article continues below advertisement
'Rude' Donald Trump Criticized for Telling CBS Reporter Tony Dokoupil He 'Wouldn't Have a Job' If Kamala Harris Won 2024 Election

Photo of Donald Trump and Tony Dokoupil
Source: cbs

Donald Trump insinuated his 2024 election win helped Tony Dokoupil secure his job at CBS.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 14 2026, Updated 3:48 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump made a jab at new reporter Tony Dokoupil straight to his face during a televised CBS News interview on Tuesday, January 13.

While chatting at a Ford plant in Detroit, Mich., the president was boasting about the state of the country and how it compares to what it was in 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

'You Wouldn't Have a Job Right Now'

Photo of Donald Trump told CBS' Tony Dokoupil he 'wouldn't have a job' if he didn't win the 2024 election.
Source: cbs

Donald Trump told CBS' Tony Dokoupil he 'wouldn't have a job' if he didn't win the 2024 election.

"Tony, we have now the hottest country in the world, and a year and a half ago, our country was dead. We had a dead country," he declared. "You wouldn’t have a job right now. If she [Kamala Harris] got in, you probably wouldn’t have a job right now."

"Your boss [David Ellison], who’s an amazing guy, might be bust, okay?" Trump added, to which Dokoupil asked, "Might be what?"

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Was Criticized Over the Interview

Photo of The president claimed the Paramount-Skydance CEO would be broke if Kamala Harris won the election.
Source: cbs

The president claimed the Paramount-Skydance CEO would be broke if Kamala Harris won the election.

"Might be bust. I doubt it in his case, but you never know," the POTUS continued. "Let me just tell you, you wouldn’t have this job, you wouldn’t have this job, certainly whatever the h--- they’re paying you. Our country is rocketing right now. We have the hottest country in the world. If they got in, we would be Venezuela on steroids."

The journalist replied by trying to steer the conversation back to the main topic.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @cbseveningnews/instagram

Tony Dokoupil's interview with Donald Trump aired on Tuesday, January 14.

"Mr. President, I'm just trying to be fair here, I'm just trying to do my job, and I wanna talk about this assembly line here," he said.

On social media, one viewer called Trump's words "stupid," while another penned, "That interview was horrible! Tony never fact checked him & the a------ was so rude! Impeachment asap!!"

Article continues below advertisement

Tony Dokoupil Defends His Career

Photo of 'For the record, I do think I’d have this job if the other guys won,' the journalist stated.
Source: cbs

'For the record, I do think I’d have this job if the other guys won,' the journalist stated.

Toward the end of the interview, Dokoupil confidently hit back at his accusation, stating, "For the record, I do think I’d have this job if the other guys won."

"Yeah, but at a lesser salary," countered Trump.

The president was referring to Paramount and Skydance's merger, which was approved under Trump's administration and valued at around $8 million.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Cursed at Ford Plant Worker

Photo of The president flipped the bird to a Ford plant worker who called him a 'pedophile protector.'
Source: mega

The president flipped the bird to a Ford plant worker who called him a 'pedophile protector.'

Before the businessman met up with Dokoupil, he had a viral encounter with a Ford plant employee.

As OK! reported, the staffer allegedly yelled at Trump, "pedophile protector," to which the president responded by yelling, "f--- you" and giving the middle finger.

They were likely referring to the slow release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, some of which contain Trump's name or photos of the POTUS, as he was once friends with the late financier.

