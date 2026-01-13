President Donald Trump Drops F-Bomb After Ford Worker Calls Him a 'Pedophile Protector' at Plant

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump had an explicit response after being labeled a "pedophile protector" during a recent visit to a Ford plant. The president, 79, toured the Ford F-150 factory floor during a Detroit Economic Club visit on Tuesday, January 13, ahead of a speech. At one point, a visibly angry worker began shouting at him. While his exact words were unclear, his remarks appeared to include the phrase "pedophile protector," according to a news outlet.

Donald Trump Was Slammed as a 'Pedophile Protector'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump responded with an F-bomb after he was called a 'pedophile protector.'

Trump appeared to scold the heckler before clearly saying, "f--- you" and flipping the bird. The disgruntled worker was seemingly referring to the Trump administration's slow handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files. As of December 19, 2025, Department of Justice (DOJ) officials confirmed the release of 12,285 files, a deadline set by Congress under the Epstein Files Transparency Act for posting all unclassified Epstein records.

The Trump Administration Has Been Criticized for It's Handling of Jeffrey Epstein Files

Source: MEGA The full release of the Jeffrey Epstein files could happen well outside Donald Trump's current term.

However, the DOJ reported that "more than 2 million documents" were still under "various phases of review." According to Newsweek, publicly disclosing the full cache of documents under review could take more than eight years, pushing the release well outside Trump's current term.

Source: MEGA The DOJ revealed they have more than 400 lawyers working on the Jeffrey Epstein files.

The DOJ has maintained that they are addressing the backlog with considerable manpower, asserting in a December 19, 2025 court filing that “over 400 lawyers across the Department will dedicate all or a substantial portion of their workday” to compliance efforts in the coming weeks. The effort also includes more than 100 FBI analysts trained to handle sensitive victim material. While the administration emphasized the need for thorough redactions due to identifying details about victims and witnesses, the slow release continues to ignite frustration. Survivors and lawmakers expected stronger action after Congress passed the bill to release the files, which Trump signed into law on November 19, 2025. One Epstein victim called the initial document release “a slap in our faces,” while critics argued that the DOJ is dragging its feet when faced with sensitive material.

Senator Chuck Schumer Slammed the Trump Administration

Source: MEGA Senator Chuck Schumer slammed the Trump Administration for it's slow handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files on January 5.

More recently, Senator Chuck Schumer slammed the Trump administration on January 5, claiming they didn't complete all the necessary steps to release the Epstein files in full by a certain date. "BREAKING: Trump’s DOJ has failed to submit a report to Congress, which is required to include a list of all government officials and politically exposed persons named or referenced in the released materials, without redactions," his X post began. "What are they trying to hide?"

