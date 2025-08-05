NEWS Donald Trump Declares Gayle King's 'Career Is Over' Amid Reports CBS Won't Renew Her Contract: She Has 'No Talent' Source: mega Donald Trump mocked Gayle King as reports claim she may be let go from CBS. Stephanie Kaplan Contact us by Email Aug. 5 2025, Published 10:50 a.m. ET

Donald Trump took aim at Gayle King amid reports that CBS won't be renewing her contract due to sinking ratings. The same day the rumors about her future at the network surfaced, the president commented on the situation via his Truth Social platform.

Donald Trump claimed Gayle King has 'no talent, no ratings' and 'no strength!'

"Gayle King’s career is over. She should have stayed with her belief in TRUMP. She never had the courage to do so," he wrote on Monday, August 4. "No talent, no ratings, no strength!!!" King signed a $13 million contract extension that secured her spot on CBS Mornings — which she's had since 2012 — until May 2026, but after that, insiders believe she'll be getting the axe due to focusing her program solely on her opinions.

Why Gayle King Might Get the Boot

The president gloated about King — who's criticized him more than once — possibly being fired.

"The audience doesn’t want woke. It doesn’t like progressive and provocative bookings," the source told a news outlet. "The morning show audience wants optimism and cheer and joy, and what they were producing is at odds with audience expectations." The TV star allegedly "dug in" against CBS' attempts to produce more impartial content.

'CBS Mornings' Viewership Is Sinking

'CBS Mornings' has lost over 1 million viewers, a report claimed.

This year, CBS Mornings viewership went from 3 million to below 2 million viewers per day. According to analytical audience database Nielsen, within the last month, King and co-hosts Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson lost between 20 percent and 30 percent of their target demographic (ages 25 to 54) compared to 2024. A second insider claimed "CBS Mornings lost its curveball" when Trump won the 2024 election because King and other staffers couldn’t hide their "distaste" for the commander-in-chief.

The president said King 'should have stayed with her belief in Trump.'

An addition insider claimed "the culture at CBS News prevents progress." "There is something just ingrained in a place that was once so great that they can’t quite see the fact that to remain and be great again — whatever that looks like in 2025 and beyond — it requires doing things differently," they explained.

CBS' Future

Skydance is in the middle of acquiring Paramount.