Donald Trump Basks in Stephen Colbert's CBS Firing, Predicts 'Less Talented' Jimmy Kimmel and 'Insecure' Jimmy Fallon Are 'Next'

Donald Trump wants three of the most famed talk show hosts off of his television screen.

The president of the United States took to his social media platform, Truth Social, on Tuesday, July 29, to deny rumors that he was to blame for Stephen Colbert's The Late Show gig getting canceled earlier this month after 10 seasons.

While basking in the firing of Colbert, Trump also predicted Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon would be the next late-night stars to be booted from their positions.