Donald Trump Basks in Stephen Colbert's CBS Firing, Predicts 'Less Talented' Jimmy Kimmel and 'Insecure' Jimmy Fallon Are 'Next'
Donald Trump wants three of the most famed talk show hosts off of his television screen.
The president of the United States took to his social media platform, Truth Social, on Tuesday, July 29, to deny rumors that he was to blame for Stephen Colbert's The Late Show gig getting canceled earlier this month after 10 seasons.
While basking in the firing of Colbert, Trump also predicted Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon would be the next late-night stars to be booted from their positions.
Donald Trump Says He Wasn't 'Solely Responsible' for Stephen Colbert Firing
"Everybody is saying that I was solely responsible for the firing of Stephen Colbert from CBS, Late Night. That is not true!" the Republican politician ranted.
Trump alleged: "The reason he was fired was a pure lack of TALENT, and the fact that this deficiency was costing CBS $50 Million Dollars a year in losses — And it was only going to get WORSE!"
Donald Trump Wants Jimmy Kimmel Fired 'Next'
"Next up will be an even less talented Jimmy Kimmel, and then, a weak, and very insecure, Jimmy Fallon," the POTUS guessed. "The only real question is, who will go first?"
Trump — who previously hosted the 2004 reality television series The Apprentice — proceeded to give tips on the industry, stating: "Show biz and television is a very simple business. If you get ratings, you can say or do anything. If you don’t, you always become a victim."
"Colbert became a victim to himself, the other two will follow," the president warned.
Jimmy Kimmel Claps Back at Donald Trump
In response to Trump's claims, Kimmel took to Instagram with a screenshot of the president's Truth Social post and fired shots at him over the ongoing controversy surrounding the Epstein files.
"I know you’re busy Sharpie-ing the Epstein files, but this seems like a weird way to tell people to watch Matt Damon and Ken Jennings on an all-new Who Wants to Be a Millionaire tomorrow night at 8|7c on @ABC," Kimmel quipped in reference to backlash Trump has been facing over his administration's handling of documents related to the trafficking case of late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
Kimmel similarly hit back at Trump via Instagram just one week prior after the U.S. commander-in-chief once again claimed the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host would soon lose his job.
"The word is, and it’s a strong word at that, Jimmy Kimmel is NEXT to go in the untalented Late Night Sweepstakes and, shortly thereafter, Fallon will be gone," Trump declared on Tuesday, July 22. "These are people with absolutely NO TALENT, who were paid millions of dollars for, in all cases, destroying what used to be GREAT television. It’s really good to see them go, and I hope I played a major part in it!"
Kimmel clapped back by stating, "I’m hearing you’re next. Or maybe it’s just another wonderful secret."
The comment was a line pulled from a recently exposed letter Trump allegedly sent to Epstein on his 50th birthday in 2003.