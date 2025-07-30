or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Donald Trump Basks in Stephen Colbert's CBS Firing, Predicts 'Less Talented' Jimmy Kimmel and 'Insecure' Jimmy Fallon Are 'Next'

Photo of Stephen Colbert; picture of Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is thrilled about Stephen Colbert's CBS firing.

Profile Image

July 30 2025, Published 12:56 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump wants three of the most famed talk show hosts off of his television screen.

The president of the United States took to his social media platform, Truth Social, on Tuesday, July 29, to deny rumors that he was to blame for Stephen Colbert's The Late Show gig getting canceled earlier this month after 10 seasons.

While basking in the firing of Colbert, Trump also predicted Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon would be the next late-night stars to be booted from their positions.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Says He Wasn't 'Solely Responsible' for Stephen Colbert Firing

Image of the president has boasted about Stephen Colbert's late-night show cancellation via social media.
Source: MEGA

The president has boasted about Stephen Colbert's late-night show cancelation via social media.

"Everybody is saying that I was solely responsible for the firing of Stephen Colbert from CBS, Late Night. That is not true!" the Republican politician ranted.

Trump alleged: "The reason he was fired was a pure lack of TALENT, and the fact that this deficiency was costing CBS $50 Million Dollars a year in losses — And it was only going to get WORSE!"

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Wants Jimmy Kimmel Fired 'Next'

Image of Donald Trump predicted Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon would be 'next' to get fired.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump predicted Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon would be 'next' to get fired.

"Next up will be an even less talented Jimmy Kimmel, and then, a weak, and very insecure, Jimmy Fallon," the POTUS guessed. "The only real question is, who will go first?"

Trump — who previously hosted the 2004 reality television series The Apprentice — proceeded to give tips on the industry, stating: "Show biz and television is a very simple business. If you get ratings, you can say or do anything. If you don’t, you always become a victim."

"Colbert became a victim to himself, the other two will follow," the president warned.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel Claps Back at Donald Trump

Image of Donald Trump claimed Stephen Colbert lost his job due to poor ratings.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump claimed Stephen Colbert lost his job due to poor ratings.

In response to Trump's claims, Kimmel took to Instagram with a screenshot of the president's Truth Social post and fired shots at him over the ongoing controversy surrounding the Epstein files.

"I know you’re busy Sharpie-ing the Epstein files, but this seems like a weird way to tell people to watch Matt Damon and Ken Jennings on an all-new Who Wants to Be a Millionaire tomorrow night at 8|7c on @ABC," Kimmel quipped in reference to backlash Trump has been facing over his administration's handling of documents related to the trafficking case of late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Image of Jimmy Kimmel trolled Donald Trump about the Epstein files in response to his Truth Social post.
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel trolled Donald Trump about the Epstein files in response to his Truth Social post.

Kimmel similarly hit back at Trump via Instagram just one week prior after the U.S. commander-in-chief once again claimed the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host would soon lose his job.

"The word is, and it’s a strong word at that, Jimmy Kimmel is NEXT to go in the untalented Late Night Sweepstakes and, shortly thereafter, Fallon will be gone," Trump declared on Tuesday, July 22. "These are people with absolutely NO TALENT, who were paid millions of dollars for, in all cases, destroying what used to be GREAT television. It’s really good to see them go, and I hope I played a major part in it!"

Kimmel clapped back by stating, "I’m hearing you’re next. Or maybe it’s just another wonderful secret."

The comment was a line pulled from a recently exposed letter Trump allegedly sent to Epstein on his 50th birthday in 2003.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.