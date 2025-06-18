‘Lunatic’ Donald Trump Declares His 'Love' for Supporters in 'Unhinged' CNN Interview: Watch
In a new CNN interview with Donald Trump, reporter Kaitlan Collins questioned the president about his supporters’ reactions to his response to Israel’s attack on Iran.
Trump responded by dissing CNN, saying, “nobody watches” their network, adding, “Do you ever ask a positive question at CNN?”
He then continued with a controversial statement about the election, where he declared his admiration for those who support him.
Donald Trump Declares His 'Love' for MAGA Supporters
“My supporters are more in love with me today, and I’m in love with them, more than they were even at election time when we had a total landslide,” the president claimed.
He continued, “You know, we won all seven swing states. Did CNN report that? Seven out of seven, which everyone said would be almost impossible. We won by millions of votes. We won 2,750 districts versus 505 districts. Think of that.”
Critics Slam Donald Trump for 'Rambling'
After a clip of his interview went viral on X, social media users called his response “unhinged” and “weird.”
“There are about 53 things wrong with that response. There is something seriously wrong with him. It’s getting frightening,” commented one.
“And you know he’s sitting there thinking he crushed her when most people with a brain think he’s a rambling old lunatic who is dodging important questions about a potential horrific war,” said another.
“He rambles on and on about the election when he doesn’t wanna answer a question. Where’s the pushback? Why doesn't Kaitlan tell him with all due respect I wasn’t asking about the election as that was 7 months ago, I’m asking a reasonable question about the war with Iran now,” added a third.
Donald Trump Says 'Nobody Knows What I'm Going to Do'
As Israel and Iran continue to trade strikes, Trump has declined to confirm or deny if he will use the United States military to intervene.
“I may do it; I may not do it. I mean, nobody knows what I’m going to do,” the president told reporters at the White House on Wednesday, June 18. “I can tell you this, that Iran’s got a lot of trouble, and they want to negotiate. And I said, ‘Why didn’t you negotiate with me before all this death and destruction?’”
J.D. Vance Shows His Support for Donald Trump Amid Israel and Iran Conflict
On Tuesday, June 17, Vice President J.D. Vance issued a tweet regarding the president’s position on Israel’s war against Iran.
“He [Trump] may decide he needs to take further action to end Iranian enrichment. That decision ultimately belongs to the president. And of course, people are right to be worried about foreign entanglement after the last 25 years of idiotic foreign policy,” Vance said.
The vice president continued, “But I believe the president has earned some trust on this issue. And having seen this up close and personal, I can assure you that he is only interested in using the American military to accomplish the American people’s goals. Whatever he does, that is his focus.”