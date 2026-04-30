Donald Trump Demands 'Incompetent' Jimmy Kimmel Be 'Fired' After Comedian's Digs Over President's Marriage to Melania

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Donald Trump is once again calling for Jimmy Kimmel to be fired after the late-night host's jokes about his marriage to Melania Trump. "When is ABC Fake News Network firing seriously unfunny Jimmy Kimmel, who incompetently presides over one of the Lowest Rated shows on Television?" the president, 79, wrote via his Truth Social account on Thursday, April 30. "People are angry. It better be soon!!! President DJT."

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Donald Trump Wants Jimmy Kimmel Fired

Source: MEGA Donald Trump called on ABC multiple times to fire 'seriously unfunny' Jimmy Kimmel.

Both the POTUS and FLOTUS, 56, have called on the network to fire the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host, 58, in the days following an alleged assassination attempt at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on April 25. Though Jimmy and Donald are known to trade shots often, the jokes took a different tone when the media personality spoofed hosting the WHCD, where he joked Melania had the "glow of an expectant widow" — only for the real event to be evacuated just two days later after a gunman scare.

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Melania Trump Called Jimmy Kimmel a 'Coward'

Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel joked Melania Trump had the 'glow of an expectant widow.'

Melania blasted the ABC star earlier this week, claiming he was "dividing" the country with his "hateful and violent rhetoric." “People like Kimmel shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to spread hate," she wrote via X. "A coward, Kimmel hides behind ABC because he knows the network will keep running cover to protect him. Enough is enough. It is time for ABC to take a stand. How many times will ABC’s leadership enable Kimmel’s atrocious behavior at the expense of our community.”

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Jimmy Kimmel Took Shots at Donald and Melania Trump's Marriage

Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel joked that Melania Trump and Donald Trump looked 'closer than ever' while sharing a video of them awkwardly holding hands.

Despite the controversy, Jimmy joked about the couple once again on the April 29 episode of his program. He began the segment on a positive note, saying the first couple "seemed closer than ever," pointing at recent appearances celebrating America's 250th anniversary earlier this week. "I like to think I played a part in that," he told the audience before playing a clip of the couple standing next to King Charles and Queen Camila at a White House state dinner earlier that evening. He told viewers to closely "watch" Melania and Donald, adding, "The hands say so much."

Jimmy Kimmel Pointed Out Awkward Donald and Melania Trump Moment

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube Donald Trump and Melania Trump made headlines for their entrance with King Charles and Queen Camilla.