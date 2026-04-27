Politics Donald Trump Praises Wife Melania for Being 'Strong' and 'Smart' During Her 'Traumatic' First Shooting Source: MEGA Donald Trump praised wife Melania for her strength in handling her 'traumatic' first shooting following the WHCD chaos. Lesley Abravanel April 27 2026, Published 11:12 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

In a 60 Minutes interview with CBS News' Norah O'Donnell following the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner (WHCD) on Saturday, April 25, President Donald Trump praised First Lady Melania Trump as "very strong" and "smart.” While the FLOTUS did not issue a formal public statement, several of her immediate verbal reactions were shared by the president and captured by witnesses. Video footage from the event reportedly captured her whispering “Oh my God” as the situation escalated.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump praised his wife for how she handled the situation.

When asked by reporters later that evening if she wished to offer her own thoughts, she demurred and remained silent. He emphasized how well she handled the "traumatic" situation, noting that while he had "been through this before," this was her first time being present during such an event. "I’ve been through this before a couple of times, and she has not — to this extent. She handled it great. I mean, she's very strong, smart. She got it. She knew what was happening," he said. Trump revealed that Melania was "very cognizant" and immediately identified the sound of gunfire as a "bad noise" while they were seated on stage at the Washington Hilton.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Melania Trump thanked his wife following the incident.

Witnesses said the 56-year-old first lady remained calm, straightened her posture and eventually crouched under the table for safety before being escorted out by the Secret Service. The 79-year-old president remarked that she "handled it great" and "knew what was happening," praising her for following protocol when agents moved to evacuate them. "I want to thank the first lady, that was a rather traumatic experience for her," Donald said. Sources familiar with her team stated that she is "holding up well" and is deeply grateful for the Secret Service's quick actions.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Melania Trump said her husband has a 'dangerous job.'

Before this event, she had expressed long-standing concerns about her family's safety, famously telling her husband, "You are in a dangerous job." Vice President J.D Vance was evacuated by the Secret Service faster than the president was after gunfire was first reported outside the Washington Hilton. While J.D. was removed within approximately 12 seconds, it took agents roughly 30 seconds to fully extract Donald, who said he made it difficult for the Secret Service to remove him because he “wanted to see what was going on.”

Source: MEGA One Secret Service agent was shot.