Article continues below advertisement
Donald Trump Demands NBC Axe Seth Meyers Amid Feud: 'He Has No Talent'

Split photo of Donald Trump & Seth Meyer
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump urged NBC to drop Seth Meyers after the comedian’s recent jabs about his controversies.

Profile Image

Nov. 24 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump is taking aim at Late Night host Seth Meyers again, this time with a little backing from FCC Chairman Brendan Carr.

Meyers fired off several jabs at the former president, targeting everything from his involvement in the government shutdown to his past ties with convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In a furious November 15 diatribe posted on Truth Social, Trump expressed his frustration over Meyers’ unfettered criticism in light of his latest indictments.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Donald Trump urged NBC to fire Seth Meyers.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump urged NBC to fire Seth Meyers.

Article continues below advertisement

NBC’s Seth Meyers is suffering from an incurable case of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS),” Trump wrote. “He was viewed last night in an uncontrollable rage, likely due to the fact that his 'show' is a Ratings DISASTER. Aside from everything else, Meyers has no talent, and NBC should fire him, IMMEDIATELY!”

Shortly after Trump's screed, Carr shared a screenshot of the president’s message on X without further comment.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social
Article continues below advertisement

While Carr didn't directly voice support for Trump’s demand, his endorsement coincides with previous threats to hold ABC accountable for comments made by Jimmy Kimmel in the wake of the assassination of Charlie Kirk last September. Following Kimmel’s remarks, major broadcasting networks Nexstar and Sinclair temporarily pulled his show from the air, leading to a week-long suspension for the late-night host before Kimmel returned on September 23.

Article continues below advertisement
image of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' was suspended from September 17 to 22, 2025.
Source: @JimmyKimmelLive/YouTube; MEGA

'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' was suspended from September 17 to 22, 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

The FCC’s involvement has stirred controversy previously, especially when CBS announced the impending end of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in May 2026 — mere days after Colbert critiqued CBS parent company Paramount over a settlement connected to Trump. Speculation arose about a possible link between the timing of the cancellation and a merger that required FCC approval, though CBS maintains that the decision was purely financial.

Article continues below advertisement
image of 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' will end in May 2026.
Source: @ColbertLateShow/YouTube

'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' will end in May 2026.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump didn’t miss the opportunity to celebrate developments affecting his late-night rivals.

“I absolutely love that Colbert got fired,” he posted on Truth Social, labeling Kimmel’s suspension as “Great News for America.”

He continued, “That leaves Jimmy [Fallon] and Seth [Meyers], two total losers, on Fake News NBC. Their ratings are also horrible. Do it, NBC!!!”

Meyers, however, shows no signs of backing down in the face of Trump’s ongoing attacks.

Earlier this month, Trump referred to Meyers as “a truly deranged lunatic,” suggesting it might be “probably illegal” for the host to comment about him in the way he does.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Donald Trump celebrated some late-night shows getting canceled or put on hiatus.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump celebrated some late-night shows getting canceled or put on hiatus.

Meyers addressed Trump’s criticisms directly on his show, aiming to keep his humor intact.

“You can say I’m untalented, you can say I’m deranged, but I’m not the one who talks endlessly about catapults on aircraft carriers!” he joked, showcasing clips of Trump repeatedly mentioning military catapults.

