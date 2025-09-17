or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Breaking News > Jimmy Kimmel
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Jimmy Kimmel's Late-Night Show Pulled 'Indefinitely' by ABC in Stunning Move After Charlie Kirk Assassination Comments

Split photo of Jimmy Kimmel and Charlie Kirk.
Source: @JimmyKimmelLive/YouTube; MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel is facing repercussions after his remarks about Charlie Kirk.

Profile Image

Sept. 17 2025, Published 6:56 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel will not grace fans' televisions until further notice.

The late-night host's talk show was shockingly pulled from the air on Wednesday, September 17, following the comedian's comments about Charlie Kirk — a right-wing political activist who was assassinated at age 31 while speaking at Utah Valley University one week prior.

"Jimmy Kimmel Live! will be preempted indefinitely," a spokesperson for ABC revealed to Deadline.

Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel's Show Axed for Foreseeable Future

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' has 'indefinitely' been taken off air by ABC.
Source: @JimmyKimmelLive/YouTube

'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' has 'indefinitely' been taken off of the air by ABC.

The news comes just moments after Nexstar kicked Kimmel's show off of stations it owns across the country.

"Nexstar’s owned and partner television stations affiliated with the ABC Television Network will preempt Jimmy Kimmel Live! for the foreseeable future beginning with tonight’s show," the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The message continued: "Nexstar strongly objects to recent comments made by Mr. Kimmel concerning the killing of Charlie Kirk and will replace the show with other programming in its ABC-affiliated markets."

Article continues below advertisement

What Did Jimmy Kimmel Say About Charlie Kirk?

Image of Jimmy Kimmel mentioned Charlie Kirk's assassination during his late-night talk show's opening monologue.
Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram

Jimmy Kimmel mentioned Charlie Kirk's assassination during his late-night talk show's opening monologue.

Kimmel began facing backlash after poking fun at Donald Trump supporters during the Monday, September 15, episode of his late-night talk show.

"We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA [Make America Great Again] gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it," Kimmel said during his opening monologue.

MORE ON:
Jimmy Kimmel

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Jimmy Kimmel mocked Donald Trump over a viral interview about Charlie Kirk.
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel mocked Donald Trump over a viral interview about Charlie Kirk.

Kimmel additionally mocked Trump after an interview went viral of the president being asked how he was holding up in the wake of Kirk's murder.

"I think very good," Trump replied before rambling about the White House's ballroom construction.

"He's at the fourth stage of grief, construction," Kimmel quipped "This is not how an adult grieves the murder of someone he called a friend. This is how a four-year-old mourns a goldfish."

Jimmy Kimmel Ripped Apart Over MAGA Jokes

Image of Jimmy Kimmel was accused of spreading misinformation about Charlie Kirk's alleged shooter.
Source: @JimmyKimmelLive/YouTube

Jimmy Kimmel was accused of spreading misinformation about Charlie Kirk's alleged shooter.

Kimmel's words sparked outrage among the MAGA fanbase, as critics accused the comedian of lying about Kirk's alleged assassin Tyler Robinson 's political affiliation.

"Jimmy Kimmel LIED to his audience by claiming Charlie Kirk's assassin is MAGA. I'm tagging @jimmykimmel @JimmyKimmelLive so we can all demand he apologize & tell his audience the truth," Former West Virginia state delegate Derrick Evans posted to social media.

"Hey @ABCNetwork we are demanding an on air apology from @jimmykimmel for spreading dangerous misinformation and hate speech on your network. Failure to comply will result in endless lawsuits. He can apologize, or you can cancel his show. Nothing else will do. The shooter was not MAGA, and harmful insensitive rhetoric like Kimmel's is what led to the murder of Charlie Kirk. This type of hate speech is putting millions of Americans in harm's way. I look forward to your cooperation," another person complained,” they added.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.