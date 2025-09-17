Jimmy Kimmel's Late-Night Show Pulled 'Indefinitely' by ABC in Stunning Move After Charlie Kirk Assassination Comments

Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel's Show Axed for Foreseeable Future

Source: @JimmyKimmelLive/YouTube 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' has 'indefinitely' been taken off of the air by ABC.

The news comes just moments after Nexstar kicked Kimmel's show off of stations it owns across the country. "Nexstar’s owned and partner television stations affiliated with the ABC Television Network will preempt Jimmy Kimmel Live! for the foreseeable future beginning with tonight’s show," the company said in a statement on Wednesday. The message continued: "Nexstar strongly objects to recent comments made by Mr. Kimmel concerning the killing of Charlie Kirk and will replace the show with other programming in its ABC-affiliated markets."

What Did Jimmy Kimmel Say About Charlie Kirk?

Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram Jimmy Kimmel mentioned Charlie Kirk's assassination during his late-night talk show's opening monologue.

Kimmel began facing backlash after poking fun at Donald Trump supporters during the Monday, September 15, episode of his late-night talk show. "We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA [Make America Great Again] gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it," Kimmel said during his opening monologue.

Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel mocked Donald Trump over a viral interview about Charlie Kirk.

Kimmel additionally mocked Trump after an interview went viral of the president being asked how he was holding up in the wake of Kirk's murder. "I think very good," Trump replied before rambling about the White House's ballroom construction. "He's at the fourth stage of grief, construction," Kimmel quipped "This is not how an adult grieves the murder of someone he called a friend. This is how a four-year-old mourns a goldfish."

Jimmy Kimmel Ripped Apart Over MAGA Jokes

Source: @JimmyKimmelLive/YouTube Jimmy Kimmel was accused of spreading misinformation about Charlie Kirk's alleged shooter.