Home > Photos > Donald Trump PHOTOS 15 of Donald Trump's Biggest Gaffes: Most Embarrassing and Epic Moments of All Time Source: MEGA

Donald Trump Gave Kim Jong Un a Nickname

Source: MEGA Kim Jong Un once threatened to launch 'thousands-fold' revenge against the U.S. when Donald Trump was still in office.

Before Donald Trump's meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the duo launched attacks at each other and exchanged explosive words. Trump notably addressed the North Korean at the United Nations using the nickname "Rocket Man" as he spoke about Jong Un's "suicide mission for himself and for his regime." On October 1, 2017, Trump vexed the supreme leader even more when he branded him a "little rocket man" on Twitter, now X.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Described Puerto Rico's Location

Source: MEGA He delivered the message amid Puerto Rico's crisis conditions caused by storms.

Amid the criticism surrounding the Trump administration's emergency response to the people in Puerto Rico, the then-president and his wife, Melania Trump, faced the press to send their thoughts and prayers to the victims of the natural disasters. However, he lost his words, and the speech was a disaster. "The response and recovery effort probably has never been seen for something like this. This is an island surrounded by water. Big water. Ocean water," he said, leaving listeners confused.

His Ultimate 'Covfefe'

Source: MEGA The word went viral on X after Donald Trump posted it.

"Despite the constant negative press covfefe," the former POTUS tweeted in May 2017. It immediately gained attention for the unfamiliar word, and it was soon clarified that he meant to type the word "coverage." A year later, CNBC shared a video of the then-president finally shedding light on how to pronounce the word that bewildered the nation. He also made fun of himself when he used the word in a hashtag upon launching his own Truth Social account.

Article continues below advertisement

He Congratulated Kansas City Chiefs

Source: MEGA The Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl 54.

Trump joined the party to celebrate Kansas City Chiefs' win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54, congratulating the team on Twitter. "Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game, and a fantastic comeback, under immense pressure," he tweeted. "You represented the Great State of Kansas and, in fact, the entire USA, so very well. Our Country is PROUD OF YOU!" But the team is based in Kansas City, Mo.

Article continues below advertisement

He Slurs His Speech at Times United Shursh

Source: MEGA Comedians made fun of Donald Trump after the blunder, saying he sounded like he just had a drink with Bill Cosby.

Trump bungled his public speech about the U.S. embassy's relocation from Israel to Jerusalem. He slurred multiple words throughout the closing remark, but the last part made people wonder whether he was wearing dentures then. "God bless Israel. God bless the Palestinians, and God blesh the United Shurshs," Trump said in his closing speech.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Thought Frederick Douglass Was Still Alive

Source: MEGA Frederick Douglass' family gave the then-POTUS a history lesson after the blunder.

In 2017, Trump marked African-American History Month with a speech about 19th-century abolitionist Frederick Douglass. "Frederick Douglass is an example of somebody who's done an amazing job and is being recognized more and more, I notice," he said. Douglass died in 1895.

Article continues below advertisement

His Problematic Travel Ban

Source: MEGA Donald Trump's travel ban turned into a 'Muslim ban' after the then-president named Muslim-majority countries and banned people from those countries from entering the U.S.

Trump issued an executive order – EO 13769 – to protect the U.S. from foreign terrorists. However, the order blocked refugees and travelers from the Muslim countries he banned – Iraq, Sudan, Syria, Yemen, Libya, Iran and Somalia – leading critics to slam him and his "Muslim ban."

Article continues below advertisement

Parents Work Too Hard

Source: MEGA Donald Trump has a long list of teleprompter blunders that the public created a compilation of his phenomenal 'greatest hits.'

In Trump's speech at the Values Voter Summit, he seemingly mismatched his sentence when he mixed up the words "future" and "furniture." "And we see it in the mothers and the fathers who get up at the crack of dawn; they work two jobs, and sometimes three jobs," he said. "They sacrifice every day for the furniture … and future … of their children."

Article continues below advertisement

Remembering 9/11

Source: MEGA The public said he must be a fan of the convenience store.

Trump delivered a speech to mark the 9/11 attacks, though he made a clear mistake by referring to it as 7/11. "I wrote this out, and it's very close to my heart," he said. "Because I was down there and I watched our police and our firemen down at 7/11, down at the World Trade Center right after it came down. And I saw the greatest people I've ever seen in action."

Article continues below advertisement

Unpresidented?

Source: MEGA He has been sharing offensive and bizarre tweets even before he became president.

The then-president-elect misspelled an important word in his tweet about China as he accused the country of an "unpresidented [sic] act" when it allegedly stole an unmanned American submarine. He later reissued the tweet with the correct spelling for unprecedented.

Article continues below advertisement

Statement About Spanish Flu

Source: MEGA Donald Trump claimed that the 1918 fatal health issue helped end World War II.

Trump shocked historians when he inaccurately said that the Spanish Flu pandemic played a huge role in ending World War II. The war, however, did not happen until two decades after the health issue ended.

Article continues below advertisement

'We Will Heel'

Source: MEGA He wanted the country to heal, but he delivered a different speech.

Amid the Free Speech rally in 2017, Trump was caught posting two tweets where he committed the same spelling mistakes in the word "heal." "Our great country has been divided for decade, but it will come together again.Sometimes protest is needed in order to heel, and heel we will!" he wrote in the first tweet.

Article continues below advertisement

When He Dropped a Crass Insult at 'Horseface' Stormy Daniels

Source: MEGA The adult film star filed a defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump.

Trump does not mind calling people names, including his "horseface" nickname for Stormy Daniels. "Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas," he wrote in a tweet after a federal judge dismissed Daniels' lawsuit. The adult film star hit back and called him "Tiny."

Article continues below advertisement

Who Is Melanie?

Source: MEGA He misspelled his own wife's name in another Twitter blunder.

When Melania returned to the White House after recovering from a kidney procedure, her husband was the first one to welcome her back through a tweet. However, Trump misspelled her name and called her "Melanie" instead of Melania. He quickly deleted the tweet and posted another one with the First Lady's correct name.

Article continues below advertisement

Who Is Who?

Source: MEGA Donald Trump endorsed J. D. Vance for Senate in Ohio.

Aside from mixing up words, Trump also had incidents of confusing people's names. During a speech at a rally in Nebraska, he confirmed that they endorsed JD Mandel – mixing J. D. Vance's name with Josh Mandel, his opponent.