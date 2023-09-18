15 of Donald Trump's Biggest Gaffes: Most Embarrassing and Epic Moments of All Time
Donald Trump Gave Kim Jong Un a Nickname
Before Donald Trump's meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the duo launched attacks at each other and exchanged explosive words.
Trump notably addressed the North Korean at the United Nations using the nickname "Rocket Man" as he spoke about Jong Un's "suicide mission for himself and for his regime."
On October 1, 2017, Trump vexed the supreme leader even more when he branded him a "little rocket man" on Twitter, now X.
Donald Trump Described Puerto Rico's Location
Amid the criticism surrounding the Trump administration's emergency response to the people in Puerto Rico, the then-president and his wife, Melania Trump, faced the press to send their thoughts and prayers to the victims of the natural disasters.
However, he lost his words, and the speech was a disaster.
"The response and recovery effort probably has never been seen for something like this. This is an island surrounded by water. Big water. Ocean water," he said, leaving listeners confused.
His Ultimate 'Covfefe'
"Despite the constant negative press covfefe," the former POTUS tweeted in May 2017. It immediately gained attention for the unfamiliar word, and it was soon clarified that he meant to type the word "coverage."
A year later, CNBC shared a video of the then-president finally shedding light on how to pronounce the word that bewildered the nation. He also made fun of himself when he used the word in a hashtag upon launching his own Truth Social account.
He Congratulated Kansas City Chiefs
Trump joined the party to celebrate Kansas City Chiefs' win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54, congratulating the team on Twitter.
"Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game, and a fantastic comeback, under immense pressure," he tweeted. "You represented the Great State of Kansas and, in fact, the entire USA, so very well. Our Country is PROUD OF YOU!"
But the team is based in Kansas City, Mo.
He Slurs His Speech at Times United Shursh
Trump bungled his public speech about the U.S. embassy's relocation from Israel to Jerusalem. He slurred multiple words throughout the closing remark, but the last part made people wonder whether he was wearing dentures then.
"God bless Israel. God bless the Palestinians, and God blesh the United Shurshs," Trump said in his closing speech.
Donald Trump Thought Frederick Douglass Was Still Alive
In 2017, Trump marked African-American History Month with a speech about 19th-century abolitionist Frederick Douglass.
"Frederick Douglass is an example of somebody who's done an amazing job and is being recognized more and more, I notice," he said.
Douglass died in 1895.
His Problematic Travel Ban
Trump issued an executive order – EO 13769 – to protect the U.S. from foreign terrorists. However, the order blocked refugees and travelers from the Muslim countries he banned – Iraq, Sudan, Syria, Yemen, Libya, Iran and Somalia – leading critics to slam him and his "Muslim ban."
Parents Work Too Hard
In Trump's speech at the Values Voter Summit, he seemingly mismatched his sentence when he mixed up the words "future" and "furniture."
"And we see it in the mothers and the fathers who get up at the crack of dawn; they work two jobs, and sometimes three jobs," he said. "They sacrifice every day for the furniture … and future … of their children."
Remembering 9/11
Trump delivered a speech to mark the 9/11 attacks, though he made a clear mistake by referring to it as 7/11.
"I wrote this out, and it's very close to my heart," he said. "Because I was down there and I watched our police and our firemen down at 7/11, down at the World Trade Center right after it came down. And I saw the greatest people I've ever seen in action."
Unpresidented?
The then-president-elect misspelled an important word in his tweet about China as he accused the country of an "unpresidented [sic] act" when it allegedly stole an unmanned American submarine.
He later reissued the tweet with the correct spelling for unprecedented.
Statement About Spanish Flu
Trump shocked historians when he inaccurately said that the Spanish Flu pandemic played a huge role in ending World War II. The war, however, did not happen until two decades after the health issue ended.
'We Will Heel'
Amid the Free Speech rally in 2017, Trump was caught posting two tweets where he committed the same spelling mistakes in the word "heal."
"Our great country has been divided for decade, but it will come together again.Sometimes protest is needed in order to heel, and heel we will!" he wrote in the first tweet.
When He Dropped a Crass Insult at 'Horseface' Stormy Daniels
Trump does not mind calling people names, including his "horseface" nickname for Stormy Daniels.
"Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas," he wrote in a tweet after a federal judge dismissed Daniels' lawsuit.
The adult film star hit back and called him "Tiny."
Who Is Melanie?
When Melania returned to the White House after recovering from a kidney procedure, her husband was the first one to welcome her back through a tweet.
However, Trump misspelled her name and called her "Melanie" instead of Melania. He quickly deleted the tweet and posted another one with the First Lady's correct name.
Who Is Who?
Aside from mixing up words, Trump also had incidents of confusing people's names.
During a speech at a rally in Nebraska, he confirmed that they endorsed JD Mandel – mixing J. D. Vance's name with Josh Mandel, his opponent.