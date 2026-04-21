Donald Trump’s Epstein Victims Comments Spark Backlash After Wife Melania’s Public Push for Victims to Testify

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President Donald Trump is facing renewed backlash after dismissive comments about Jeffrey Epstein’s victims collided with a rare public appeal from First Lady Melania Trump. The flashpoint came during remarks at the White House, when Trump addressed the possibility of congressional hearings featuring Epstein survivors. “I’m OK with it,” he said, before adding, “I understand that the women didn’t want to go under oath. That’s what I heard that the women, the victims or whatever, they refused to go under oath, which was a little surprising.”

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A Message at Odds With the First Lady

Source: MEGA His comments clashed with Melania Trump’s call for survivors to testify.

The phrasing immediately stood out, particularly given Melania Trump’s recent push for those same survivors to be heard publicly. Just days earlier, she called on Congress to allow testimony “specifically centered around the survivors,” adding, “Then, and only then, will we have the truth.” Her remarks came as she sought to distance herself from Epstein amid resurfacing scrutiny, describing reporting on her alleged ties to Epstein as “false smears” from “mean-spirited and politically motivated individuals and entities.” Trump, for his part, suggested her statement was driven by frustration with “fake news,” saying, “it bothered her.”

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Why the Moment Is Gaining Traction

Source: MEGA The phrasing reignited scrutiny around the Jeffrey Epstein controversy.

“You can't spin a contradiction. That's PR 101, and Washington just failed the class,” says Amore Philip, Founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations. “Melania's statement last week was a controlled attempt to close a chapter. Trump's 'victims or whatever' comment yesterday blew it wide open again,” she says. “That's not a coordinated communications strategy, that's a crisis that just doubled in size.” According to Philip, the issue is tone. “'Victims or whatever' is the kind of phrase that gets clipped, looped, and shared without any context needed. In crisis communications, the words you use in an offhand moment almost always do more damage than the original story.”

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Source: MEGA Experts said the moment exposed a breakdown in messaging strategy.

Philip, who is joining the communications team for an upcoming congressional candidate in New York City, says she’s seen firsthand how damaging “messaging inconsistency” can be. “It hands your opponents a gift they didn't have to work for,” she explains.

A Story That Won’t Go Away

Source: MEGA The issue quickly gained traction as clips spread across social media platforms.