Donald Trump Faces Backlash for Claiming LeBron James Is 'Racist' as Fans Say He 'Only Likes People Who Like Him'

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Donald Trump caused an uproar after taking a shot at LeBron James while weighing in on how the NBA star compares to Hall of Famer Michael Jordan. "Michael Jordan is a guy that’s a friend of mine. Play golf with him. He’s a really good guy," Trump, 80, told reporters in the Oval Office, a news outlet reported on Friday, July 24. "I think LeBron is – maybe he’s a racist. Maybe he doesn’t like Trump, but I only like people that like me. So I would say Michael Jordan all the way."

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When asked who is better, LeBron James or Michael Jordan, Trump says LeBron James might be a racist who doesn’t like him.



“I only like people who like me, so Michael Jordan all the way.” pic.twitter.com/DDYYmeir3t — Acyn (@Acyn) July 24, 2026 Source: @acyn/X Donald Trump raised eyebrows online when he said LeBron James was 'maybe a racist.'

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Donald Trump Supports 'Friend' Michael Jordan

Source: MEGA Donald Trump sided with Michael Jordan as the greatest of all time as he said he only likes people that like him.

Trump was asked about his stance on who he considered basketball's greatest of all time the same day as news of James' signing to the Philadelphia 76ers made headlines. Jordan, 63, and James, 41, are often compared despite playing in different eras, as both have put up similar career statistics. The Ohio native is a four-time NBA champion, while Jordan won six NBA titles during his legendary career.

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Social Media Quickly Defended LeBron James

Source: MEGA Users blasted Donald Trump for calling LeBron James 'maybe a racist.'

The POTUS' comments quickly went viral, with many weighing in to share their opinions. "Not liking Trump makes him a racist??!?!" one critic questioned via X, while another user added, "At least he’s honest about who he likes, being those that kiss his a--." "Trump just admitted HE ONLY LIKES PEOPLE WHO LIKE HIM," a third pointed out. "If you kiss the ring, you’re in good company. You bash Trump, he hates you. " While another observer suggested, "Literally have never seen a white person in a position of power call a Black person racist. He just once again flipped the whole argument and brought the mainstream closer to the truth."

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Inside Donald Trump and LeBron James' Relationship Over the Years

Source: MEGA LeBron James called Donald Trump a 'b--' after he rescinded the Golden State Warrior's invitation to the White House in 2017.

Trump and James have been known to exchange shots over the years. In 2016, James publicly endorsed Hillary Clinton in her run against Trump, writing at the time that “we need a president who brings us together and keeps us unified.” After Trump won the election that year, the pair clashed when the president rescinded the White House invitation for the Golden State Warriors, who had defeated James’ Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals that season. "U b--," James wrote via social media in September 2017. "Going to the White House was a great honor until you showed up!"

Donald Trump Insulted LeBron James in 2018

Source: MEGA Donald Trump said that CNN's Don Lemon made LeBron James 'look smart' during their interview.