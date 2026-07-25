Donald Trump Faces Backlash for Claiming LeBron James Is 'Racist' as Fans Say He 'Only Likes People Who Like Him'
July 25 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Donald Trump caused an uproar after taking a shot at LeBron James while weighing in on how the NBA star compares to Hall of Famer Michael Jordan.
"Michael Jordan is a guy that’s a friend of mine. Play golf with him. He’s a really good guy," Trump, 80, told reporters in the Oval Office, a news outlet reported on Friday, July 24. "I think LeBron is – maybe he’s a racist. Maybe he doesn’t like Trump, but I only like people that like me. So I would say Michael Jordan all the way."
Donald Trump Supports 'Friend' Michael Jordan
Trump was asked about his stance on who he considered basketball's greatest of all time the same day as news of James' signing to the Philadelphia 76ers made headlines.
Jordan, 63, and James, 41, are often compared despite playing in different eras, as both have put up similar career statistics. The Ohio native is a four-time NBA champion, while Jordan won six NBA titles during his legendary career.
Social Media Quickly Defended LeBron James
The POTUS' comments quickly went viral, with many weighing in to share their opinions.
"Not liking Trump makes him a racist??!?!" one critic questioned via X, while another user added, "At least he’s honest about who he likes, being those that kiss his a--."
"Trump just admitted HE ONLY LIKES PEOPLE WHO LIKE HIM," a third pointed out. "If you kiss the ring, you’re in good company. You bash Trump, he hates you. "
While another observer suggested, "Literally have never seen a white person in a position of power call a Black person racist. He just once again flipped the whole argument and brought the mainstream closer to the truth."
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Inside Donald Trump and LeBron James' Relationship Over the Years
Trump and James have been known to exchange shots over the years.
In 2016, James publicly endorsed Hillary Clinton in her run against Trump, writing at the time that “we need a president who brings us together and keeps us unified.”
After Trump won the election that year, the pair clashed when the president rescinded the White House invitation for the Golden State Warriors, who had defeated James’ Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals that season.
"U b--," James wrote via social media in September 2017. "Going to the White House was a great honor until you showed up!"
Donald Trump Insulted LeBron James in 2018
One year later, Trump continued to throw shade at the four-time NBA champion after commenting on an interview he did with CNN's Don Lemon, writing that the TV host, 60, "made LeBron look smart, which isn't easy to do."
James has remained firm in his position against Trump, going on to support Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in their campaigns against the Republican candidate.
“When I think about my kids and my family and how they will grow up, the choice is clear to me,” he wrote on X ahead of the 2024 election, alongside a video highlighting offensive remarks Trump had made.