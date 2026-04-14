Controversial Showdown: Donald Trump's Clashes With Hollywood Stars Fuels Divide Between Politics and Entertainment

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Donald Trump, known for his polarizing statements, has a history of clashes with various Hollywood celebrities. These confrontations often arise from his comments, leading to a notable divide between the political landscape and the entertainment industry. The feuds have captured public attention, showcasing the tensions between two seemingly disparate worlds.

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Meryl Streep Sparks a Cultural Flashpoint

Source: MEGA Meryl Streep criticized Donald Trump during her Golden Globes acceptance speech.

Meryl Streep ignited one of the most infamous feuds in January 2017. During her acceptance speech at the Golden Globes, Streep criticized Trump's behavior. Trump retaliated by calling Streep “the most overrated actress” in Hollywood, claiming, “She is a Hillary flunky who lost big.” This exchange underscored a significant conflict emerging from the intersection of politics and entertainment.

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Bad Bunny and Pop Culture Pushback

Source: MEGA Bad Bunny labeled Donald Trump a racist in one of his songs.

In a more recent clash, Trump criticized Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny for his Super Bowl 2026 performance. He denounced the show as “absolutely terrible,” insisting it tarnished the “Greatness of America.” Despite Trump’s condemnation, the performance attracted 135.4 million views, demonstrating its popularity. Bad Bunny responded to Trump’s criticism by labeling him a racist in one of his songs, further adding to the feud.

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Film, Satire and Public Backlash

Source: MEGA Donald Trump criticized the Oscar-winning film 'Parasite', sparking backlash.

The 2020 Oscar-winning film Parasite also drew Trump’s ire. This landmark film became the first non-English-language movie to win Best Picture. Trump expressed his discontent at a rally, questioning its South Korean origins: “What the h--- was that all about? We got enough problems with South Korea with trade.” In response, Parasite's distributor, Neon, tweeted, “Understandable, he can’t read,” implying that Trump’s remarks stemmed from his inability to appreciate subtitled films.

Politics and Entertainment Collide

Source: MEGA Sacha Baron Cohen and Brad Pitt joined ongoing public feuds.