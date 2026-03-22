Politics Donald Trump's FCC Push Sparks Free Speech Showdown as Hollywood and Media Tensions Spill Into Entertainment Source: MEGA As Donald Trump backs threats to revoke broadcast licenses over Iran war coverage, the clash with the press is raising alarms across politics and rippling into the entertainment world. OK! Staff March 22 2026, Updated 10:33 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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The long-running clash between President Donald Trump and the media is escalating again, but this time the stakes stretch beyond cable news panels and into the broader entertainment ecosystem. In recent days, Trump publicly backed Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chair Brendan Carr after he suggested broadcasters could face consequences for how they cover the U.S. war against Iran. The remarks have triggered bipartisan concern and renewed debate about press freedom, while underscoring how deeply politics now intersects with entertainment and media culture.

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A Threat That Raises Constitutional Questions

Source: MEGA FCC threats triggered concern and debate over press freedom.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said he was “thrilled” that Carr was “looking at the licenses of some of these Corrupt and Highly Unpatriotic ‘News’ Organizations,” accusing them of using public airwaves to “perpetuate LIES.” Carr echoed that sentiment, warning that broadcasters airing “hoaxes and news distortions” could risk losing their licenses if they fail to operate in the “public interest.” He also suggested that accelerating license reviews or even revocations could be “on the table.”

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Source: MEGA Marjorie Taylor Greene pushed back publicly.

The response was swift, and notably bipartisan. Lawmakers from both parties pushed back, emphasizing that the First Amendment protects news organizations from government interference. During an appearance on Fox News’s The Sunday Briefing, Republican Sen. Ron Johnson said, “I do not like the heavy-handed government, no matter who is wielding it … I would rather the federal government stay out of the private sector as much as possible." Former Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene warned on CNN Monday against setting a precedent. “No government, whether Republican or Democrat, should ever put a lid or any type of threatening enforcement on media companies as they try to get the truth out,” she said.

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Why Entertainment Isn’t Immune

Source: MEGA Entertainment networks faced broader political tension.

While the dispute centers on news coverage, its implications extend far beyond traditional journalism. Broadcast networks like ABC, CBS, and NBC — whose local affiliates fall under FCC oversight — also produce and distribute entertainment programming, from late-night shows to live events like the Oscars. That overlap is where the tension becomes cultural as much as political. Late-night hosts, award shows, and celebrity-driven media increasingly double as platforms for commentary on current events. As a result, criticism aimed at “news organizations” often bleeds into entertainment spaces that share the same distribution channels. The Trump administration’s broader frustration with media coverage has already played out on those stages, with comedians and presenters turning political conflict into material, further blurring the line between reporting and entertainment.

A Changing Media Landscape

Source: MEGA The media regulation debate intensified again.