Donald Trump Flip Flops: President Claims He Fired 'Crazy' Elon Musk as Feud Explodes

Photo of Elon Musk and Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump claims he fired 'crazy' Elon Musk amid their ongoing feud.

By:

June 5 2025, Published 2:56 p.m. ET

Donald Trump and Elon Musk's bromance seems to be over.

On Thursday, June 5, the president, 78, seemingly told his side of the story after Musk, 53, went on a rant on social media.

"Elon was ‘wearing thin,’ I asked him to leave, I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Elon Musk Backs Away From Donald Trump

donald trump fired crazy elon musk feud
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk claimed he help Donald Trump win the 2024 election.

The feud began when the billionaire claimed Trump needed him in order to get back into the White House for the second time.

“Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate,” Musk wrote on X.

“Such ingratitude,” Musk added in a separate post.

donald trump fired crazy elon musk feud
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said he is 'disappointed' with Elon Musk's comments.

Trump fought back against Musk's remarks, telling reporters he would have won the state of Pennsylvania, an important swing state in the election, "regardless" of Musk's help.

“I’m very disappointed,” he said. “Elon knew the inner workings of this bill better than anyone... and he only developed a problem when he found out I would cut the EV (electric vehicle) mandate... And it really is unfair.”

'Trump Derangement Syndrome'

The president called out Elon Musk while speaking at the White House.

Trump then continued to call out Musk for not siding with him.

“He’s not the first. People leave my administration and they love us — and then, at some point, they miss it so badly. Some of them embrace it and some of them actually become hostile," the president said.

donald trump fired crazy elon musk feud
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk departed his role after 130 days.

As OK! previously reported, Musk departed his Department of Government Efficiency role.

On May 28, he wrote, “As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President @realDonaldTrump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending. The @DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government."

Since then, he's not been happy with Trump's "big, beautiful bill."

“I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore, this massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong,” he wrote on X.

