Donald Trump Flip Flops: President Claims He Fired 'Crazy' Elon Musk as Feud Explodes

Donald Trump and Elon Musk's bromance seems to be over.

On Thursday, June 5, the president, 78, seemingly told his side of the story after Musk, 53, went on a rant on social media.

"Elon was ‘wearing thin,’ I asked him to leave, I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.