Elon Musk Done With DOGE? Donald Trump Tells Inner Circle He's Out as He's a 'Political Liability'

Musk sparked controversy during his tenure at the White House due to his controversial approach of downsizing the federal government.

Questions have arisen about the potential conflict of interest in Musk's government role, particularly as his company, SpaceX, holds substantial government contracts.

Musk's involvement in downsizing federal agencies has led to widespread layoffs and legal actions against the Trump administration.

Moreover, reports of tension with Chief of Staff Susie Wiles have surfaced, suggesting a lack of adherence to established White House protocols.

One senior official described Musk's leadership style as "erratic and disruptive," adding that his tendency to bypass government channels frequently left Wiles and other key figures furious.

The recent $20 million investment in a failed Wisconsin Supreme Court campaign and a significant drop in Tesla's stock value, with declining sales, have added to the scrutiny surrounding Musk's actions.