or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > President Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Amps Up the Charm by Flirting With 'Beautiful' Female Reporter: Wish More Were 'Like You'

photo of Hariana Veras and Donald Trump
Source: mega

The president turned on the charm with a 'beautiful' reporter.

By:

June 28 2025, Published 5:06 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump took a chance at displaying his affection for reporter Hariana Veras, who was invited by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt to join the president on Friday, June 27, in the Oval Office.

During the press conference, where the United States facilitated a deal with the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda to end the deadly decades-long fighting in eastern Congo, Trump heavily complimented Veras — putting his career on the line.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Drools Over Reporter in Oval Office

Source: @NJBeisner/X

The reporter was invited to the White House by Karoline Leavitt.

“I saw hope,” Veras told the president of the peace deal. “They have hope now for a better day in Congo.” The reporter also revealed to Trump that Congo’s President Felix Tshiseked wanted to nominate him for a Nobel Peace Prize.

Trump instantly became smitten by Veras, telling her, “That’s so beautifully stated. And Karoline said I shouldn’t say this, this is politically incorrect, she said, ‘She’s beautiful.’”

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Says Reporter Is 'Beautiful Inside and Out'

donald trump flirts with beautiful reporter white house
Source: mega

Hariana Veras said she reported on the president during his first administration.

The president continued, “I’m not allowed to say that, you know, that could be the end of my political career. But you are beautiful. And you’re beautiful inside and out. I wish I had more reporters like you.”

Calm and collected, Veras responded, “I covered your first administration," to which Trump shook her hand and thanked her by saying, “Yes, I know that. That’s great. Thank you; that’s so nice you said you. I appreciate it.”

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump flirts beautiful reporter
Source: mega

The president helped facilitate a peace deal between Rwanda and the DRC.

MORE ON:
President Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Reactions to Donald Trump's Flirty Comments

donald trump flirts with beautiful reporter at white house
Source: mega

Social media users agreed with the president about the reporter's beauty.

After a clip of the flirtatious moment went viral on X, social media users found the president’s chumminess to be charming, calling him the ultimate “rizzler.”

“Sadly, he’s right in the case,” commented one of Veras’ beauty.

“Absolutely nothing wrong with what he said and I’m sure the liberal media will still try and trash him for it,” wrote another.

“The Charmer in Chief! I believe he's totally sincere, too,” added a third.

Donald Trump Wants to Name Peace Deal the 'Trump Accord'

donald trump flirts with a beautiful reporter
Source: mega

The president joked that the peace deal should be referred to as the 'Trump Accord.'

The deal between Rwanda and DRC to stop armed groups from adding to the millions of deaths they’ve caused since the ‘90s has been dubbed the “Washington Accord.” However, Trump joked that it should be called the “Trump Accord.”

During the signing ceremony, the president spoke about his strong approval of the deal, stating: “So we’re here today to celebrate a glorious triumph, and that’s what it is, for the cause of peace.”

“This is a long time waiting,” Trump added. “The signing of a historic peace agreement between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Republic of Rwanda.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.