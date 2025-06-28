Donald Trump Amps Up the Charm by Flirting With 'Beautiful' Female Reporter: Wish More Were 'Like You'
Donald Trump took a chance at displaying his affection for reporter Hariana Veras, who was invited by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt to join the president on Friday, June 27, in the Oval Office.
During the press conference, where the United States facilitated a deal with the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda to end the deadly decades-long fighting in eastern Congo, Trump heavily complimented Veras — putting his career on the line.
Donald Trump Drools Over Reporter in Oval Office
“I saw hope,” Veras told the president of the peace deal. “They have hope now for a better day in Congo.” The reporter also revealed to Trump that Congo’s President Felix Tshiseked wanted to nominate him for a Nobel Peace Prize.
Trump instantly became smitten by Veras, telling her, “That’s so beautifully stated. And Karoline said I shouldn’t say this, this is politically incorrect, she said, ‘She’s beautiful.’”
Donald Trump Says Reporter Is 'Beautiful Inside and Out'
The president continued, “I’m not allowed to say that, you know, that could be the end of my political career. But you are beautiful. And you’re beautiful inside and out. I wish I had more reporters like you.”
Calm and collected, Veras responded, “I covered your first administration," to which Trump shook her hand and thanked her by saying, “Yes, I know that. That’s great. Thank you; that’s so nice you said you. I appreciate it.”
Reactions to Donald Trump's Flirty Comments
After a clip of the flirtatious moment went viral on X, social media users found the president’s chumminess to be charming, calling him the ultimate “rizzler.”
“Sadly, he’s right in the case,” commented one of Veras’ beauty.
“Absolutely nothing wrong with what he said and I’m sure the liberal media will still try and trash him for it,” wrote another.
“The Charmer in Chief! I believe he's totally sincere, too,” added a third.
Donald Trump Wants to Name Peace Deal the 'Trump Accord'
The deal between Rwanda and DRC to stop armed groups from adding to the millions of deaths they’ve caused since the ‘90s has been dubbed the “Washington Accord.” However, Trump joked that it should be called the “Trump Accord.”
During the signing ceremony, the president spoke about his strong approval of the deal, stating: “So we’re here today to celebrate a glorious triumph, and that’s what it is, for the cause of peace.”
“This is a long time waiting,” Trump added. “The signing of a historic peace agreement between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Republic of Rwanda.”