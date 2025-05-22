Donald Trump Forced to Calm Down After He Showed South African President Video on Genocide: 'Very Riled Up'

“He clearly didn’t accept what he was being told, which was just factual information,” Haberman added. “We are seeing him increasingly trying to say that something, and he has a long history of saying things that are not true.”

Haberman noted that Trump’s recent claim that Kilmar Abrego Garcia was part of the MS-13 gang was a prime example of how the president continues to spread false information.

“But in this case and in recent days, on other matters, he is saying things such as the idea that Abrego Garcia, who was sent to El Salvador, that he actually had MS-13 tattoo those letters and numbers on his hand; he did not,” she stated.