Politics Donald Trump Forgets What Day It Is During Rambling Speech About Iran War Lesley Abravanel March 10 2026, Published 1:01 p.m. ET

During a press conference at Trump National Doral Miami on Monday, March 9, President Donald Trump mistakenly stated that he had been at Dover Air Force Base "yesterday" (Sunday, March 8) to attend a dignified transfer for fallen U.S. service members. In reality, the president was photographed playing golf on Sunday. He had actually attended the ceremony for the soldiers killed in Kuwait on Saturday, March 7. During that time, he controversially sported a baseball hat, which was widely condemned as “vile” and “disgusting.” The 35-minute address provided updates on the ongoing conflict with Iran, which the president characterized as a "short-term excursion.”

Where Was Donald Trump Recently?

Source: MEGA Donald Trump was asked about the U.S. military casualties during a press conference.

When asked about U.S. military casualties, Trump attempted to show his support for the families by citing his visit to Dover. He stated, "I was at Dover yesterday," without accounting for his Sunday golf outing. During the same day, Trump offered conflicting reports on the war's progress, telling CBS News it was "very complete" while later telling House Republicans that "we haven't won enough" and must achieve "ultimate victory.”

Trump: I will not allow a terrorist regime to hold the world hostage and attempt to stop the global oil supply and if Iran does anything to do that, they'll get hit at a much, much harder level. I will take out those targets that were easy and that I mentioned just before. pic.twitter.com/SaxFkqQHKP — Acyn (@Acyn) March 9, 2026 Source: @Acyn/X

Donald Trump's 'Rambling' Speech

Source: MEGA Donald Trump's 'rambling' speech went viral.

The POTUS claimed the U.S. had sunk the entire Iranian Navy (46 to 51 ships) and asserted that Iranian leadership was "gone," only to later express disappointment in the appointment of Mojtaba Khamenei as the new supreme leader. Critics have characterized the 79-year-old’s public appearances and comments as "rambling" and "inconsistent," particularly regarding the ongoing military conflict with Iran. Trump faced criticism for what MS NOW’s Rachel Maddow called "bizarre answers" regarding the war's purpose, eventually suggesting the attack was "for the other parts of the world.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump made false claims during his speech.

Fact-checkers noted that Trump made several erroneous claims during his remarks, including a false assertion that Iran has access to American-made Tomahawk cruise missiles. The POTUS has offered mixed signals on the future of the Iran war, suggesting the conflict could end "quickly" despite his administration's earlier hints at further strikes. He claimed the war is "very complete, pretty much," while Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated it is "only just the beginning.” The justifications of the Iran war continue to shift as mixed messages emerge from the White House. On Tuesday morning, March 10, Hegseth announced at the Pentagon that today would be the "most intense day of strikes" inside Iran yet, involving the highest number of fighter jets and bombers to date.

ملت عاشورایی ایران، از تهدیدات پوشالی شما نمی‌ترسند.

بزرگتر از شما هم نتوانستند ملت ایران را حذف کنند.

مراقب خود باشید حذف نشوید! pic.twitter.com/v1aWLoJk7K — Ali Larijani | علی لاریجانی (@alilarijani_ir) March 10, 2026 Source: @alilarijani_ir/X Critics also noted that the president’s taunts against Iran may have disastrous effects.