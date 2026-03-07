MAGA Tensions Erupt Over War in Iran as Donald Trump Fires Back at Critics

Article continues below advertisement

The political drama surrounding President Donald Trump’s military campaign in Iran is now spilling far beyond Washington, D.C. — and into a full-blown feud among some of the most recognizable figures in the MAGA media ecosystem. Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, once one of Trump’s most vocal allies, has become one of his loudest critics in recent days, blasting the war and questioning the president’s decision-making in a fiery interview that’s igniting debate across conservative media.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Breaks With Donald Trump

Source: MEGA Marjorie Taylor Greene broke with Donald Trump over the Iran conflict.

Speaking with Megyn Kelly on “The Megyn Kelly Show,” Greene said she was “irate” and “furious” over the administration’s military strikes in Iran. “We live our ordinary lives, and we don’t feel threatened by Iran,” Greene said. “We don’t walk around thinking that in any moment, an Iranian ballistic missile is going to land on our head.” The former Georgia congresswoman also criticized the financial and human cost of the conflict, noting the U.S. national debt and recent military casualties. “We are nearly $40 trillion in debt. How much is this going to cost us?” Greene said. “We have seen enough of our American troops dead and murdered for foreign countries.” Her criticism escalated into personal concern about Trump’s judgment. “I want to ask a question, a serious question: What is in his mind? What is his mental state?” Greene said, questioning how the president’s worldview might influence decisions about war.

Conservative Media Joins the Backlash

Source: MEGA Conservative media figures who once helped Donald Trump also criticized the military operation.

Greene isn’t alone in turning on the president. Conservative media figures who once helped propel Trump’s movement — including Kelly and Tucker Carlson — have also criticized the military operation. Carlson called the joint U.S.-Israel strikes “absolutely evil and disgusting,” arguing the war was “waged purely because Israel wanted it to be waged.” Kelly similarly questioned the administration’s justification for the conflict, saying she had “serious doubts” about whether the war served U.S. interests. “I don’t think those service members died for the United States,” Kelly said on her show. “I think they died for Iran or for Israel.”

Trump Fires Back

Source: MEGA Donald Trump dismissed criticism and insisted the MAGA movement still supports him.

Trump has dismissed the backlash and insists the MAGA movement still firmly supports him. In a late-night Truth Social post, Trump pointed to Republican primary results in which his endorsed candidates won their races as evidence that critics within the movement are losing influence.

A Movement Divided

Source: MEGA The dispute highlighted deepening divisions inside Donald Trump’s political base.