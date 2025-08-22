FBI Raids Home of Donald Trump's Former National Security Advisor John Bolton

Article continues below advertisement

The FBI raided the home of Donald Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton — who is now a vocal critic of the president — on Friday, August 22, according to reports. The raid is part of a “national security investigation in search of classified records,” a source told NBC News. The search was conducted at Bolton's house in the Washington, D.C., area as part of an investigation involving the handling of classified documents, the Associated Press reported.

Kash Patel's Odd Message

NO ONE is above the law… @FBI agents on mission — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) August 22, 2025

FBI director Kash Patel posted a cryptic message on X on Friday morning, writing, “NO ONE is above the law… @FBI agents on mission.” Attorney General Pam Bondi retweeted Patel’s tweet, writing, “America’s safety isn’t negotiable. Justice will be pursued. Always.” The raid began around 7 a.m. ET, The New York Post reported. The outlet claims Patel ordered the investigation into Bolton. The probe was first launched years ago, but the Biden administration didn't go through with it for "political reasons," a senior U.S. official told the outlet.

John Bolton's X Message Goes Out the Same Day of the Raid

Russia has not changed its goal: drag Ukraine into a new Russian Empire. Moscow has demanded that Ukraine cede territory it already holds and the remainder of Donetsk, which it has been unable to conquer. Zelensky will never do so. Meanwhile, meetings will continue because… — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) August 22, 2025

The same morning of the raid, Bolton posted a message on X about the ongoing war in Ukraine. "Russia has not changed its goal: drag Ukraine into a new Russian Empire. Moscow has demanded that Ukraine cede territory it already holds and the remainder of Donetsk, which it has been unable to conquer. Zelensky will never do so. Meanwhile, meetings will continue because Trump wants a Nobel Peace Prize, but I don't see these talks making any progress," the message read.

John Bolton Wrote About Donald Trump Being 'Unfit' to Be President

Bolton was previously accused of including classified information in his 2020 book, The Room Where It Happened. Bolton has been outspoken about how Trump should not be in office. In his memoir, which is about the 17 months he spent as Trump's national security advisor, he wrote: "Trump is unfit to be president. If his first four years were bad, a second four will be worse." "Trump really cares only about retribution for himself, and it will consume much of a second term," he wrote in the forward to the paperback edition of his memoir.

