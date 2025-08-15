Politics Hillary Clinton Admits She'd 'Nominate' Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize If He Convinces Vladimir Putin to End War in Ukraine Source: mega Hillary Clinton admitted she'd be in Donald Trump's corner on one condition. Molly Byrne Contact us by Email Aug. 15 2025, Published 12:07 p.m. ET

Hillary Clinton took a step toward a shocking act of bipartisanship by admitting she would “nominate” President Donald Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize if he were to convince Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine. While speaking with Fox News co-host Jessica Tarlov on her “Raging Moderates” podcast, Clinton explained that if Trump played his cards right during his upcoming meeting with the Russian president, the 11-year war could end in a manner where all parties benefited — including Trump.

Hillary Clinton Talks About Russia-Ukraine War

Source: mega Hillary Clinton spoke about Donald Trump's upcoming meeting with Vladimir Putin while on the 'Raging Moderates' podcast.

“He’s not meeting with a friend; he’s meeting with an adversary. And an adversary who wants to see the destruction of the United States and the Western alliance,” Clinton said on Friday, August 15.

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin meet today in Alaska and even Hillary Clinton sees a path toward a Nobel Peace Prize for Trump (but it's going to take a lot).



Here’s how: https://t.co/SPuj87qz48 pic.twitter.com/4GJPBmSnhs — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) August 15, 2025 Source: @JessicaTarlov/X The Democrat took a shocking step toward bipartisanship.

'I'd Nominate Him for a Nobel Peace Prize'

Source: mega Hillary Clinton admitted she would nominate Donald Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize if he helped to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

She continued, “But if he could bring about the end to this terrible war, where Putin is the aggressor invading a neighbor country, trying to change the borders, if he could end it without putting Ukraine in a position where it had to concede its territory to the aggressor, had to, in a way, validate Putin’s vision of greater Russia, but instead, could really stand up to Putin to make it clear there must be a ceasefire, there will be no exchange of territory, and that over a period of time, Putin should be, actually, withdrawing from the territory he seized in order to demonstrate good faith efforts, let us say, not to threaten European security… If President Trump were the architect of that, I’d nominate him for a Nobel Peace Prize.”

Donald Trump Suggests 'Second Meeting' With Vladimir Putin

Source: mega Donald Trump will meet with Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday, August 15.

Before becoming the 47th president, Trump vowed to end the war in Ukraine in 24 hours once he took office. His summit with Putin in Alaska on August 15 marks the two leaders’ first meeting together since 2019 in Japan. “There’s a very good chance that we’re going to have a second meeting, which will be more productive than the first, because the first is — I’m going to find out where we are and what we’re doing,” Trump said at the Kennedy Center on Wednesday, August 13, adding that there would be “severe consequences” if Putin did not cease fire in Ukraine after first invading its territory in 2014.

'We Need to Have a Ceasefire'

Source: mega Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said he 'salutes' the president for his effort in ending the Russia-Ukraine war.