Politics Donald Trump's 'Fragile Ego' Was on Display Beside Wife Melania During White House Rose Garden Ceremony, Body Language Expert Claims Source: MEGA Donald and Melania Trump signed an executive order on women’s health research in the Rose Garden on Monday, October 19. Brittany Vincent Oct. 22 2026, Published 6:33 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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President Donald Trump and his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, had a few moments deemed awkward by online commentators during an executive order signing ceremony at the White House’s Rose Garden on Monday, October 19. Body language experts quickly weighed in on what the couple's interaction may have revealed, with Inbaal Honigman claiming on behalf of Casino.guru that President Trump's "fragile ego" was on display beside his wife during the event. At one point, Melania appeared to turn her head away as her husband leaned in for a kiss, while Trump also joked with the audience about her signature. Even their positioning seemed to signal important details about their interpersonal dynamics, something they didn't exactly need words to convey.

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Melania Trump Appeared to Dodge a Kiss From Her Husband

Source: MEGA Melania Trump appeared to turn her head as Donald Trump leaned in to kiss her.

The two signed an executive order on women’s health research, a project Melania had helped develop. She spoke first about making women’s health research a priority and removing the taboo around women speaking openly about their health issues. After signing the executive order, Donald leaned in to kiss Melania, but she turned her head to the side, and he kissed her on the cheek. “I don’t know the protocol here,” said Traci Brown, a behavior analyst and body language expert. “But she doesn’t let him kiss her on the lips, only offering her cheek.” Denise Dudley, a clinical psychologist and behavioral expert, said Donald was “aiming at her face” and described Melania’s move as “absolute nonverbal avoidance.”

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Experts Called His Hand Pat ‘Belittling’

Source: MEGA Body language expert Traci Brown called Trump’s hand pat 'belittling.'

Melania and Donald were also seen shaking hands, and the latter patted the top of her hand. Traci said their handshake was very formal for a husband and wife. “And then we see him use his signature pat. This is belittling,” she said. Denise said a pat on the hand can signal affection or comfort, but she felt this one was “a gesture of authority.” Traci pointed out that Donald has given a similar pat to others, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and tech executive Michael Dell, and that he told Melania “great job” afterward. Denise said the moment was much like an employee evaluation. Inbaal shed further light on these physical interactions, adding that Melania's "unease" during this moment was evident, coming to light with the "unusual angle" of her wrist, bent in such a way that showcased a significant misalignment in their physical interactions. "When a couple hold hands, the physical upper hand belongs to the more dominant person, the one who also has the upper hand mentally in the relationship," Inbaal explained. "This awkward contact between the Trumps symbolizes the President’s attempt to assert his dominance, driven by his discomfort with all the attention Melania is receiving."

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Donald Trump Joked About Melania's Signature

Source: MEGA Donald Trump joked he didn’t know if Melania’s signature 'means anything.'

Melania was preparing to sign the order when Donald told the audience, “I don’t know if her signature means anything,” and the crowd laughed. Melania responded, “Yours is the most important,” as she signed. Denise called the remark “utter public status diminishment,” and she said Donald couldn’t let his wife have the moment for herself. Instead of addressing Melania directly, he spoke to the audience about her and commented on how similar their two signatures were, which Denise said was another way to bring the focus back on himself. Inbaal agreed, noting that Trump's positioning continued to signal attempts at leading the pair's interactions while making a bid to further establish dominance. While the couple are shoulder to shoulder, Donald still stood ahead of Melania, a nonverbal cue to "emphasize his superiority." "If the President can’t let his wife be his equal even when they walk and stand together, then he can’t accept her as his equal in official roles," added Inbaal.

The Couple Was Later Seen Kissing

Source: MEGA Clinical psychologist Denise Dudley said the couple’s public interactions show a pattern.