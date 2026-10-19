Donald Trump Says 'Melania Works So Hard' Before Hijacking Her Women's Health Event With Detailed White House Renovation Brag

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President Donald Trump quickly turned an event meant to celebrate First Lady Melania Trump's new women's health initiative into a bragging session of his own. The president praised his wife's work at a Rose Garden signing ceremony before returning to his favorite subject and talking about the stone paving, oversized cushions, and construction work of the White House.

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Trump's Melania Praise Takes an Unexpected Turn

Source: MEGA Donald Trump took attention away from Melania's project.

“Melania works so hard,” Donald said while gushing about the first lady’s efforts to get the women’s health initiative across the board. Shortly after, the 80-year-old president turned his attention to the renovated Rose Garden and spoke of his admiration for the finishing touches. “Please, and if I might, that stone is so beautiful,” he raved. He said that before the renovation, the former lawn grass would get soggy and women's shoes would get stained with mud. The POTUS also said the renovated paving was better suited for official gatherings.

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Donald Trump Talks About Cushions Instead of Melania's Work

Source: MEGA Donald Trump can't stop talking about White House renovations.

The president then singled out the garden's yellow seat cushions, drawing attention to an unusually specific design decision. “Those beautiful yellow cushions,” he remarked, per a report, before going on a long explanation about how he requested a larger size. “They’re supposed to be half an inch high. I said, ‘How about four inches?’ Don’t they feel nice? They don’t make them in four inches.” He claimed his four-inch idea would have been more comfortable and would have raised people higher. The detour continued as Donald gushed out a new helicopter landing area and offered an update on his planned White House ballroom.

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Donald Trump Returns to Praising Melania

Source: MEGA President Trump refocused on the point of the event after talking about the renovation.

After his renovation rant, Donald returned to the topic at hand and praised Melania, 59, for pushing him to sign the executive order. The president said he was surprised that the federal government did not already have an NIH division for women, even though he rolled back an almost identical project initiated by former President Joe Biden. Melania then spoke about the five-part agenda, which included research funding, technology advancement and affordability.

Melania Unveils Her Health Initiative

Source: MEGA Melania Trump put women's health back in the spotlight.