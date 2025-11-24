Donald Trump Fuels Health Concerns as He's Trolled for Walking Weird at White House With His Grandson: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump looked a little wobbly in new footage that's circulating on social media. One X user posted a video of the 79-year-old president walking somewhat unnaturally while spending time with his 9-year-old grandson Theodore Kushner at the White House. "Can a doctor explain why Donald Trump is walking like that?" the person asked. Another shared the same clip, writing, "Trump looks like he’s having a hard time walking..."

Trump looks like he’s having a hard time walking… pic.twitter.com/yk7XOUOmQf — @MysterySolvent (@MysterySolvents) November 23, 2025 Source: @MysterySolvents/x The president was walking oddly in a video with his grandson.

Source: @MysterySolvents/x Users on social media theorized why Donald Trump might be walking strangely.

People were quick to chime in with their thoughts on the POTUS' gait, with one user writing, "Stroke, dementia and a full diaper are all possibilities." Another quipped, "Screwed by [Vladimir] Putin too many times," while a third penned, "No doctor, just a lowly nurse, looks to me like he's having issues with his knee, hip or both." A fourth joked, "He’s got Rubio stuck up his a--," referring to the current U.S. Secretary of State, Marco Rubio.

Source: mega X users speculated he could be having a problem with his knees or hips.

In the video, the two-time president could be seen showing the son of his eldest daughter, Ivanka, the White House Presidential Walk of Fame. Ivanka, 44, took to Instagram on Sunday, November 23, to share several photos and her own clip of the grandpa and grandson tossing a football. The mother-of-three received tons of comments on her post, with one person writing, "Wow you will so cherish these moments one day❤️ Best president and grandpa!"

View this post on Instagram Source: @ivankatrump/instagram Ivanka Trump shared photos of Donald Trump with his grandson Theodore.

Donald Trump Can't Shake Rumors About His Health Declining

Source: mega Donald Trump has been subject to constant speculation about his health.

Concerns about Donald's health show no signs of slowing down anytime soon. This new footage comes less than a month after Don Lemon called him out for needing help walking during his trip to Asia in October. The former CNN journalist mocked the president after pointing out that Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi "had to guide him around," likening the situation to when an uncle "gets a little too lit at the cookout." Don also noted the former real estate mogul's "bumbling and mumbling," alleging that he's "lost it." The reporter even slammed the Republican party for "holding his [Donald's] hand through it" while "pretending that he's sharp" and "fit," claiming "the truth scares them."

Source: mega Donald Trump is the oldest U.S. president.