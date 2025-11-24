or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > Donald Trump
OK LogoHEALTH

Donald Trump Fuels Health Concerns as He's Trolled for Walking Weird at White House With His Grandson: Watch

composite photo of donald trump and donald trump with his grandson
Source: mega;@MysterySolvents/x

A new video showed the president walking in an unnatural way.

Nov. 24 2025, Published 5:05 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump looked a little wobbly in new footage that's circulating on social media.

One X user posted a video of the 79-year-old president walking somewhat unnaturally while spending time with his 9-year-old grandson Theodore Kushner at the White House.

"Can a doctor explain why Donald Trump is walking like that?" the person asked.

Another shared the same clip, writing, "Trump looks like he’s having a hard time walking..."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @MysterySolvents/x

The president was walking oddly in a video with his grandson.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

image of Users on social media speculated why Donald Trump might be walking strangely.
Source: @MysterySolvents/x

Users on social media theorized why Donald Trump might be walking strangely.

People were quick to chime in with their thoughts on the POTUS' gait, with one user writing, "Stroke, dementia and a full diaper are all possibilities."

Another quipped, "Screwed by [Vladimir] Putin too many times," while a third penned, "No doctor, just a lowly nurse, looks to me like he's having issues with his knee, hip or both."

A fourth joked, "He’s got Rubio stuck up his a--," referring to the current U.S. Secretary of State, Marco Rubio.

Article continues below advertisement

image of X users speculated he could be having a problem with his knees or hips.
Source: mega

X users speculated he could be having a problem with his knees or hips.

In the video, the two-time president could be seen showing the son of his eldest daughter, Ivanka, the White House Presidential Walk of Fame.

Ivanka, 44, took to Instagram on Sunday, November 23, to share several photos and her own clip of the grandpa and grandson tossing a football.

The mother-of-three received tons of comments on her post, with one person writing, "Wow you will so cherish these moments one day❤️ Best president and grandpa!"

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @ivankatrump/instagram

Ivanka Trump shared photos of Donald Trump with his grandson Theodore.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Can't Shake Rumors About His Health Declining

image of Donald Trump has been subject to constant speculation about his health.
Source: mega

Donald Trump has been subject to constant speculation about his health.

Concerns about Donald's health show no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

This new footage comes less than a month after Don Lemon called him out for needing help walking during his trip to Asia in October.

The former CNN journalist mocked the president after pointing out that Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi "had to guide him around," likening the situation to when an uncle "gets a little too lit at the cookout."

Don also noted the former real estate mogul's "bumbling and mumbling," alleging that he's "lost it."

The reporter even slammed the Republican party for "holding his [Donald's] hand through it" while "pretending that he's sharp" and "fit," claiming "the truth scares them."

image of Donald Trump is the oldest U.S. president.
Source: mega

Donald Trump is the oldest U.S. president.

The businessman has previously confessed he now takes “extra care” when walking down stairs to avoid a fall, admitting to marines last month that he can't "bop down the stairs" like he once could.

Donald has been captured gripping the handrail of Air Force One and taking the steps very slowly on more than one occasion.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.