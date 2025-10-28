Donald Trump, 79, Grips Onto Handrail as He Tries to Avoid Falling During Asia Tour
Oct. 28 2025, Updated 12:23 p.m. ET
Donald Trump is once again causing concern about his health after a string of awkward moments during his recent Asia tour.
As he wrapped up his trip in Japan on Tuesday, October 28, cameras caught the former president slowly stepping off Air Force One — tightly gripping the handrail and staring down at each step.
Trump has previously admitted he now takes “extra care” when walking down stairs, telling Marines this month that he shouldn’t “bop down the stairs” as he needs to take slow, careful steps instead.
Later, Trump was filmed moving gingerly from his limo to greet Japan’s Emperor Naruhito, 65. After the meeting, he appeared to drag his right leg while favoring his left side — another moment that didn’t go unnoticed.
Just days earlier, on Sunday, October 26, Trump was photographed at a summit with Southeast Asian leaders in Malaysia, where his cankles became the main topic of conversation. When he sat beside Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, his dress pants pulled up just enough to reveal noticeable swelling around his ankles. The puffy bulge spilling over his shoes sparked new rounds of speculation.
On top of the physical concerns, Trump raised eyebrows with a bizarre 4 a.m. Truth Social post while still in Malaysia. He warned pregnant women and parents to avoid basic medications like Tylenol — and urged them to split up widely used vaccines.
“Pregnant Women, DON’T USE TYLENOL UNLESS ABSOLUTELY NECESSARY, DON’T GIVE TYLENOL TO YOUR YOUNG CHILD FOR VIRTUALLY ANY REASON,” he wrote.
He continued with even more instructions, writing: “BREAK UP THE MMR SHOT INTO THREE TOTALLY SEPARATE SHOTS (NOT MIXED!), TAKE CHICKEN P SHOT SEPARATELY, TAKE HEPATITAS [sic] B SHOT AT 12 YEARS OLD, OR OLDER, AND, IMPORTANTLY, TAKE VACCINE IN 5 SEPARATE MEDICAL VISITS! President DJT.”
Last month, Trump falsely claimed Tylenol has “something artificial” that causes autism. He even suggested Amish and Cuban communities have lower autism rates because they avoid the common pain reliever.
He struggled to explain himself during the rant. “Effective immediately. The FDA will notify physicians about the use of. Aceta… Well, let's see how we say that as Aceta… menophen… Acetaminophen. Is that okay?” he said. “Which is basically commonly known as Tylenol. During pregnancy, can be associated with a very increased risk of autism. So, taking Tylenol. Is… ahhh… Not good.”
“Ideally, you don't take it at all,” he added, insisting parents should skip it for kids too and calling autism “artificially induced.”
Despite the growing number of incidents and strange medical comments, Trump insisted he’s perfectly fine. He claimed he recently got an MRI and the results were “perfect.”
He also bragged about his cognitive testing, taking aim at his critics. "They have Jasmine Crockett, a low IQ person. AOC is low IQ. You give her an IQ test, have her pass, like, the exams that I decided to take when I was at Walter Reed," Trump boasted.
He went on to describe basic animal-naming questions, saying his political rivals couldn’t pass them.
Experts said that the test was not an IQ test. Instead, he referenced the Montreal Cognitive Assessment — a short screening tool designed to detect early dementia or Alzheimer’s.
Still, his team says there’s no cause for concern.
Spokesman Kush Desai pushed back hard, telling one outlet, “President Trump has tremendous health. He’s a champion-level golfer with the vitality, mental acuity, and energy levels that most young people could not fathom having.”