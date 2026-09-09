Politics Financial Disclosures Show Trump Gave Three Female Aides Including Natalie Harp Nearly One-Third of Their Salaries in Cash Gifts Source: MEGA Trump showered Harp and two other female aides with $45,000 gifts, new document reveal. Adam Downer Sept. 9 2026, Updated 12:52 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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President Donald Trump lavished his favorite female aides with massive cash gifts out of his own pocket, according to his financial disclosures. Trump, 80, gave Natalie Harp and aides Margo Martin and Chamberlain Harris, all of whom earn $150,000 salaries, a $45,000 cash gift "for the holidays" in 2025, new documents reveal.

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Harp Gets a Huge Gift

Source: MEGA Harp has been at the center of myriad White House scandals.

The cash gift is particularly eye-popping for Harp, whose fawning adoration for Trump has become a national headline. The 35-year-old blonde aide has reportedly written the president intimate letters and scattered them through the White House for him to find. The letters include phrases like, "You are all that matters to me." Martin, 31, is a communications advisor to the White House, while Harris, 26, is the deputy director of Oval Office operations. The gifts effectively bumped the aides' annual salaries up to those of senior White House staff. Former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and White House Communications Director Stephen Cheung all earn roughly $195,000 per year.

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White House Insists the Gifts Are Proper

Source: MEGA Martin, 31, also received the huge gift.

The White House insists that the massive "gifts" are above board. “The President has a longstanding practice of giving Christmas gifts to people in his orbit, including at times employees and aides, both in government and in his time in the private sector," said White House spokesperson Davis Ingle. "The gifts at issue here have nothing to do with any of these individuals’ official government duties, and therefore are entirely permissible under relevant legal and ethical standards."

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The Gifts Could Open Up Legal and Ethical Questions

Source: MEGA The White House insists the gifts are perfectly normal.

However, experts aren't so sure. Richard Painter, the former chief White House ethics lawyer under President George W. Bush, told USA Today that the gifts could violate federal law prohibiting improper boosting of government salaries through gifts and other means. He explained the law is intended to ensure federal employees who leave higher-paying jobs in the private sector get bonuses from their former employers in exchange for political favors. "He’s sort of buying loyalty from his White House staff," Painter said of Trump. "You don’t give Christmas bonuses to government employees. We do it at law firms and at banks, but that’s why you’re employed at law firms and banks." Furthermore, news of the exorbitant gifts comes just weeks after North Carolina Republican Rep. Chuck Edwards was found guilty of sexual harassment by the House Ethics Committee for lavishing his female staffers with gifts.

Another Scandal for Harp?

Source: MEGA Stories about Harp have drawn attention to the absence of Melania Trump.