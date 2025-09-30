Donald Trump Gives Bonkers Explanation as to Why He Can't Pronounce Abraham

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump is back in the spotlight with another head-turning moment. On Monday, September 29, during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s White House visit, the president managed to make headlines with the way he pronounced a very familiar biblical name.

“No president in history has been a greater friend to the state of Israel than I have. In addition to negotiating the Abraaaham accords,” Trump declared.

He then stopped to explain himself, adding, “I like to say it that way because the real people, that’s what they call it, Abraaaham,” he said. “I would say Abraham, but it’s so much nicer when you say Abraaaham, so much more elegant.”

mispronouncing “acetaminophen” at the “acetaminophen causes autism” meeting was one thing.



But “ABRAHAM”? Donald Trump, who brought us the “ABRAHAM ACCORDS” can’t pronounce Abraham??? pic.twitter.com/NHmJ5Qeh2D — The Above Party (@TheAboveParty) September 29, 2025 Source: @TheAboveParty/X

Netanyahu didn’t let the moment slide. While praising Trump’s leadership, he quickly corrected him. “I have to contribute my own — the Avraham Accords,” he clarified. “That’s what it’s called in the original Hebrew: Avraham. Abraham is fine, Abraaaham — however you want to call it.”

The internet immediately lit up with reactions. “‘Abrah-ahm’ 💀😂😂,” one person joked. Another wrote, “Abracadabra.” A third added, “President Trump is hilarious! 🤣” while others mocked him, saying, “Small things amuse small minds.”

This slip comes just a week after Trump struggled with another word during a September 22 press conference: acetaminophen. While warning about Tylenol use in pregnancy, he couldn’t get the pronunciation right. “Effective immediately. The FDA will notify physicians about the use of. Aceta… Well, let’s see how we say that as Aceta… menophen… Acetaminophen. Is that okay?” he said before stumbling through his statement.

Trump went on to claim Tylenol use during pregnancy is linked to autism, saying, “Ideally, you don’t take it at all. With Tylenol, don’t take it.” He even urged parents not to give it to children, calling autism “artificially induced.”

He doubled down with, “Don’t take Tylenol,” then wrapped up with, “Life is common sense. There’s a lot of common sense in this.”

Critics didn’t hold back. “What a f----- idiot man,” one user blasted, while another added, “He can’t even say acetaminophen.” A third quipped, “Wow this man has nuclear codes.”