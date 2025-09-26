Jenny McCarthy Weighs in After Donald Trump Claims Tylenol Causes Autism: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Jenny McCarthy is speaking out on the alleged link between Tylenol and autism days after President Donald Trump urged pregnant women not to use the medicine. McCarthy, 52, explained her understanding of the link in a nearly two-minute video, where she recounted how Tylenol “depletes” glutathione, the body’s “natural antioxidant” that helps clear out toxins.

Article continues below advertisement

Jenny McCarthy Addressed Links Between Autism and Tylenol

Source: @jennymccarthy/Instagram Jenny McCarthy spoke about the links between autism and Tylenol.

“So many calls and questions. Hope this helps a little. ❤️🙏🏻,” she captioned the video posted via Instagram on Thursday, September 25. “Note: I’m repeating what the doctors have said. Talk to your own for more info.” The actress explained that ditching Tylenol before and after vaccines was important, as some children – including her son, Evan, who was diagnosed with autism in 2005 – were low on glutathione, which makes it tougher to clear out toxins. McCarthy was previously accused of being anti-vaccine. In 2014, she later walked back her comments. In an op-ed for the Chicago Sun Times — in which she insisted she was "wrongly branded as 'anti-vaccine,'" she cleared the air. "This is not a change in my stance nor is it a new position I have recently adopted," she wrote. "I've never told anyone to not vaccinate." "My beautiful son, Evan, inspired this mother to question the 'one size fits all' philosophy of the recommended vaccine schedule," she continued. "I embarked on this quest not only for myself and my family, but for countless parents who shared my desire for knowledge that could lead to options and alternate schedules, but never to eliminate the vaccines."

Article continues below advertisement

Jenny McCarthy's Comments Follow Donald Trump's Recent Autism Statements

Source: @jennymccarthy/Instagram Trump correlated Tylenol with a 'very increased risk of autism.'

McCarthy’s comments come days after Trump, 79, contradicted the current medical consensus that pain relievers during pregnancy remain safe. During a White House press conference on September 22, Trump announced the US Food and Drug Administration would be providing guidance to medical professionals that the use of Tylenol during pregnancy can be associated with a “very increased risk of autism,” drawing major backlash.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Urged Women Not to Take Tylenol

Source: MEGA President Donald Trump urged women to 'tough it out' and not take tylenol.

“Taking Tylenol is not good. Don’t take it,” the world leader told CNN, encouraging women to “tough it out" instead.

Barack Obama Addressed Donald Trump's Autism Comments

Source: MEGA Barack Obama called Donald Trump's comments about autism 'violence against the truth.'