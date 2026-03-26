Donald Trump's Graceland Visit Sparks Elvis Obsession, Wild Comments and Gold-Plated Ideas
March 26 2026, Published 5:36 a.m. ET
President Donald Trump’s visit to Elvis Presley’s Graceland quickly became a surreal blend of nostalgia, admiration and headline-making remarks that blurred the line between politics and pop culture.
While in Memphis to promote federal efforts to combat crime, Trump took time to tour Presley’s iconic estate, repeatedly expressing his admiration for the late music legend.
“I knew Frank Sinatra, I knew most of them,” Trump said. “Unfortunately, I never met Elvis. That would be one that I would have liked a lot. I do like his music.”
'I Love Elvis': Trump’s Personal Connection
Throughout the visit, Trump leaned into his fandom, noting that Presley’s era closely overlapped with his own upbringing.
“All my life I have heard about Graceland,” he said, adding, “I was around with Elvis in his semi-prime, at least, right?”
As Presley’s music played during the tour, Trump didn’t hold back his enthusiasm. “I love Elvis!” he declared. “He’s got so many, there’s very few I don’t like.” He singled out “Hurt” as a favorite, saying, “He did nothing bad.”
Trump also commented on the singer’s relationship with his mother: “He loved his mom, so much. He really loved his mom. When his mom went, it was very hard for him, right?”
Inside the Jungle Room
Moving through Graceland’s famously eclectic interiors, Trump appeared particularly taken with the “Jungle Room,” known for its carpeted ceiling and bold design choices.
“He was way before his time, look, he put carpet on the ceiling,” Trump said.
He marveled at artifacts throughout the home, including Presley’s green military helmet. At one point, Trump signed a replica guitar from Presley’s Hawaii concert, calling it a “big honor,” while joking about his predecessor: “Now Biden couldn’t do that, he’d have to send it out.”
A Surprising Question, and a Fight Hypothetical
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The tour also produced one of its most unexpected moments when Trump learned about Presley’s karate skills.
“Was he really good?” he asked, “Could I have taken him in a fight?”
Gold-Plated Inspiration?
Perhaps the most unexpected takeaway came when Trump was shown a gold-colored Social Security card belonging to Presley. Though guides clarified it was a novelty item, Trump appeared intrigued.
“Good idea,” he said. “Maybe we should do that again.”
The suggestion aligns with Trump’s longstanding affinity for gold-accented aesthetics, raising eyebrows about whether the comment was serious policy musing or simply admiration for Presley’s flair.
A Cultural Moment at Graceland
Trump’s visit marked only the second time a sitting U.S. president has toured Graceland. For a place that attracts around half a million visitors each year, the moment added a new layer to its legacy, fusing presidential politics with enduring celebrity myth.
As Trump himself put it: “I’m a big fan of Elvis. Who isn’t?”