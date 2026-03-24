Donald Trump Questions If He Could Have Taken Elvis Presley 'in a Fight' in Odd Remark
March 24 2026, Published 1:44 p.m. ET
In a bizarre exchange during a visit to Elvis Presley’s Graceland estate on Monday, March 23, President Donald Trump asked a staffer at the rock icon’s former Memphis, Tenn., home if they thought he could have beaten The King in a tussle.
“Could I have taken Elvis in a fight?” the president asked as he autographed a replica guitar from Elvis' 1973 Aloha from Hawaii concert.
Appearing to be all shook up, the worker replied, “I don't know? You might. I think he would've been respectful enough to let you win.”
Social media critics immediately seized on the exchange, with one commenter saying, “And people were worried about [Joe] Biden’s cognitive abilities?”
Another bluntly remarked, “Slightly zero chance,” while sports analyst Eric Mitchell snapped on X, “Unlike Bone Spurs, Elvis served,” referring to the president’s draft dodging during the Vietnam War compared to Presley being drafted into the army, where he served as a soldier in Germany from 1958 to 1960.
“This country is truly f------. We’re in a war in the Middle East, gas prices are spiking, our airports are falling apart, and our ‘president’ is talking about fighting Elvis,” quipped another X user.
Trump toured Graceland while in Memphis for a roundtable discussion with the Memphis Safe Task Force, taking credit, according to Reuters, for success in reducing the city’s violent crime.
Mayor Paul Young noted that Memphis had already experienced a 25 percent reduction in crime compared to 2023 levels before the federal task force even arrived.
Trump is the second sitting U.S. president to visit the mansion, following George W. Bush in 2006.
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Accompanied by tour guides, the 79-year-old POTUS visited several rooms, including the famous Jungle Room, where he admired the carpeted ceiling.
When asked, Trump named the 1976 track "Hurt" as one of his favorite Elvis songs and viewed the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which he posthumously awarded to Presley in 2018.
A fan of all things gold, gold-plated and gold-leafed, Trump commented on the gold-plated bedside phone, musing that he would have liked to hear the conversations Elvis had on it.
Trump has a long-standing fascination with The King, having frequently compared his own likeness to Elvis on social media and playing Presley's music at his rallies.
The King’s ex Priscilla Presley professionally engaged with Trump in 2017, urging him to publish a rule against the abusive practice of horse soring. She also reportedly requested a meeting with him through an associate.