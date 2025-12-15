Donald Trump's Grim Confession: President Admits Eldest Son Don Jr. Would Rather 'Be in the Jungle' Than at His Gravesite

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump offered a darkly humorous take on his own mortality during the White House Christmas Reception on Sunday, December 14, joking that his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., might not stick around for long when the time comes.

Source: The White House/YouTube Donald Trump joked about his son Don Jr. at the White House Christmas Reception.

The 79-year-old president speculated that Don Jr. would be off hunting rather than mourning at his gravesite. “When I kick the bucket someday, I figure — I think he’ll be here for about two days,” he said.

He added, “He’ll go and pay his respects, and we’ll say, ‘Where’s Don?’ He’d rather be in some jungle, some — and he’s a really good hunter. But remember this. Wildlife always wins, unfortunately in this case.”

Source: MEGA The president said Donald Trump Jr. would rather be hunting than at his gravesite.

The POTUS’ remarks were inspired by the memoir Venom and Valor by James J. Jones, which recounts the doctor’s experience surviving a snake bite in the Amazon before serving in the White House. “Wildlife always wins,” Donald said, directing the comment at his 47-year-old son.

“I’m saying this for my son by the way because I have a son who would rather be in the jungle than any place on earth,” he continued, nodding to Don Jr.’s well-known love of hunting.

Donald Jr.'s love of hunting has been a hot topic. In 2012, photos surfaced of him posing with “trophies” from hunts, including a sawn-off elephant tail and a dead leopard, alongside his brother Eric Trump.

“I’m not going to run and hide because the PETA crazies don’t like me,” Don Jr. said at the time.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump Jr. posts about his hunting adventures on social media.

Interestingly, despite his preference for hunting over observation, Donald Jr. once considered becoming the next David Attenborough — but with a twist. The proposed show would have focused on shooting the animals he encountered rather than simply observing them.

Earlier this year, Donald’s inner circle reportedly pitched the idea to Warner Bros. Discovery.

"WBD confirmed that a company representative recently reached out to the Trump orbit seeking advice about how the company might advantageously interact with the White House and improve its Trump-age odor," journalist Michael Wolff wrote in a profile of the media giant’s CEO, David Zaslav, published by New York Magazine.

Warner Bros. Discovery owns Max, the Discovery Channel, and CNN, which Donald has long criticized.

"The reported message was to look at the example of Amazon and Jeff Bezos paying Melania Trump $40 million to participate in a documentary about herself," Michael continued. "Don Jr. might like a hunting and fishing show on the Discovery Channel, they were told. And that CNN could have more pro-Trump voices,” he added.

Source: MEGA There were talks about Donald Trump Jr. having a hunting and fishing show.

After Michael’s piece went online, White House communications director Steven Cheung fired back.