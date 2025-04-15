Donald Trump's Team Told Warner Bros. to Give His Eldest Son a 'Hunting and Fishing Show' If They Want to Be in President's Good Graces
Would anyone watch a nature show starring Donald Trump Jr.?
Donald Trump’s team seems to think so, as they reportedly proposed the idea of a new series to Warner Bros. Discovery while promising the project would get the network into the president’s good graces.
"WBD confirmed that a company representative recently reached out to the Trump orbit seeking advice about how the company might advantageously interact with the White House and improve its Trump-age odor," journalist Michael Wolff claimed in a profile of the media Giant’s CEO, David Zaslav, published by New York Magazine.
Warner Bros. Discovery is notably the parent company of Max, the Discovery Channel and CNN — a network Donald has grown to despise in recent years.
"The reported message was to look at the example of Amazon and Jeff Bezos paying Melania Trump $40 million to participate in a documentary about herself," Michael wrote. "Don Jr. might like a hunting and fishing show on the Discovery Channel, they were told. And that CNN could have more pro-Trump voices."
After Michael's piece hit the internet, however, White House communications director Steven Cheung had a scathing response.
- Donald Trump Camp Issues Cryptic Statement Denouncing Michael Wolff's New Book Ahead of Release
- Donald Trump Jr. Blasts Fox News for Not Inviting Him on in 9 Months: 'They're Trying to Do the America First Movement'
- Rupert Murdoch Dubbed Donald Trump an 'Idiot' and Wished He Would Die, New Book Claims
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"Michael Wolff is a lying sack of s--- and has been proven to be a fraud," a statement obtained by the The Daily Beast reads. "He routinely fabricates stories originating from his sick and warped imagination, only possible because he has a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain."
Michael's latest New York Magazine article comes less than two months after his book All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America hit shelves on February 25.
The tell-all transcript discussed Donald's behavior in between his first and second terms as president and included several bombshell accusations about the Republican leader — including claims the POTUS was scared he was going to "die" onboard late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein's plane and that he allegedly wanted a female running mate instead of Vice President J.D. Vance.
A "Mar-a-Lago patio confidant" allegedly also told Michael that Donald's wife, Melania Trump, "f------ hates" her husband.
After apparently speaking to members of Donald's camp, Michael reported: "Nobody can tell you where Melania even actually lives. It may be, on its own peculiar terms, the most successful marriage in America. Or, it may be ready to blow up at any moment."
Ahead of the book's release, however, a group of senior staffers who worked on Donald's 2024 presidential election campaign released a statement denouncing Michael's work.
"A number of us have received inquiries from the disgraced author Michael Wolff, whose previous work can only be described as fiction," the message read. "He is a known peddler of fake news who routinely concocts situations, conversations, and conclusions that never happened."
"As a group, we have decided not to respond to his bad faith inquiries, and we encourage others to completely disregard whatever nonsense he eventually publishes," they continued. "Consider this our blanket response to whatever he writes."