Donald Trump Helped Robert Kraft Escape Punishment From NFL Over Prostitution Scandal, Told Patriots Owner 'I'll Take Care' of It: Journalist
July 9 2026, Published 1:09 p.m. ET
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft allegedly turned to pal Donald Trump in 2019 when the former got embroiled in a s-- scandal.
On the Tuesday, July 7, episode of "Inside Trump's Head" podcast, co-host Michael Wolff alleged the president helped Kraft escape punishment.
Donald Trump 'Advised' Robert Kraft
"It's not a good moment for for Bob. He has legal difficulties, but even more importantly and more threatening to Bob is that he has difficulties with the NFL," Wolff spilled. "Roger Goodell is threatening the head of the NFL. He's threatening... a commissioner can threaten sanctions or removing you from team ownership."
"Donald Trump is advising him on how to handle a s-- scandal, because he's got some experience," the journalist pointed out.
At the time, Kraft, 85, allegedly told Trump, 80, what he was "really worried about is the NFL and Roger and what he's going to do."
"And Trump says, 'Don't worry about Roger. I'll take care of him,''" stated Wolff.
When co-host Joanna Coles asked about the outcome, Wolff noted "nothing happened. So he went on and he still is. Bob Kraft returned to being a respected member of the billionaire community."
'Billionaires Helping Out Billionaires'
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"Actually, no one else knows about this conversation except the principals to it and me, because there were several other people on the phone and having this discussion about Bob Kraft and his problems," Wolff recalled. "And one of them shared this with me."
"Boys helping out boys," Coles noted, to which Wolff replied, "And and even beyond it, of course, it's billionaires helping out billionaires."
Inside Robert Kraft's Scandal
Kraft came under fire in 2019 as several massage parlors in Florida were investigated over rumors of prostitution and trafficking.
Police charged Kraft with two misdemeanor counts of soliciting prostitution after they found that he visited the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Fa. twice and paid for s-- acts.
He plead not guilty, but released a statement that said, "I know I have hurt and disappointed my family, my close friends, my co-workers, our fans and many others who rightfully hold me to a higher standard."
"Throughout my life, I have always tried to do the right thing. The last thing I would ever want to do is disrespect another human being," he stated. "I have extraordinary respect for women."
The Charges Were Dropped
It was soon revealed that authorities obtained video footage of Kraft's visits illegally, as police had secretly installed cameras.
The judge found that the situation violated the Fourth Amendment, and the videos were dismissed from the case and destroyed.
In 2020, the charges against the Patriots owner were dropped since police had no other evidence of him committing a crime.