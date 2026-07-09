Donald Trump Helped Robert Kraft Escape Punishment From NFL Over Prostitution Scandal, Told Patriots Owner 'I'll Take Care' of It: Journalist

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Donald Trump 'Advised' Robert Kraft

Source: MEGA Donald Trump allegedly helped Robert Kraft come out of his prostitution scandal unscathed.

"It's not a good moment for for Bob. He has legal difficulties, but even more importantly and more threatening to Bob is that he has difficulties with the NFL," Wolff spilled. "Roger Goodell is threatening the head of the NFL. He's threatening... a commissioner can threaten sanctions or removing you from team ownership." "Donald Trump is advising him on how to handle a s-- scandal, because he's got some experience," the journalist pointed out.

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Source: @thedailybeast/youtube According to Michael Wolff, the POTUS told Robert Kraft he'll 'take care' of the situation.

At the time, Kraft, 85, allegedly told Trump, 80, what he was "really worried about is the NFL and Roger and what he's going to do." "And Trump says, 'Don't worry about Roger. I'll take care of him,''" stated Wolff. When co-host Joanna Coles asked about the outcome, Wolff noted "nothing happened. So he went on and he still is. Bob Kraft returned to being a respected member of the billionaire community."

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'Billionaires Helping Out Billionaires'

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Source: @thedailybeast/youtube The journalist claimed he's one of the only people who knows about the alleged story.

"Actually, no one else knows about this conversation except the principals to it and me, because there were several other people on the phone and having this discussion about Bob Kraft and his problems," Wolff recalled. "And one of them shared this with me." "Boys helping out boys," Coles noted, to which Wolff replied, "And and even beyond it, of course, it's billionaires helping out billionaires."

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Inside Robert Kraft's Scandal

Source: MEGA The charges against the New England Patriots owner were ultimately dismissed.

Kraft came under fire in 2019 as several massage parlors in Florida were investigated over rumors of prostitution and trafficking. Police charged Kraft with two misdemeanor counts of soliciting prostitution after they found that he visited the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Fa. twice and paid for s-- acts. He plead not guilty, but released a statement that said, "I know I have hurt and disappointed my family, my close friends, my co-workers, our fans and many others who rightfully hold me to a higher standard." "Throughout my life, I have always tried to do the right thing. The last thing I would ever want to do is disrespect another human being," he stated. "I have extraordinary respect for women."

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The Charges Were Dropped

Source: MEGA The podcast co-hosts said the situation was 'billionaires helping out billionaires.'