Donald Trump Ignites Outrage as Expletive-Filled Threat to Iran Triggers Economic Consequences

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A holiday message ignited outrage and economic jitters after President Donald Trump posted an expletive-laced Easter Sunday tirade that quickly reverberated across politics, media and global markets. The early morning Truth Social post, which targeted Iran amid escalating tensions over the Strait of Hormuz, stood in stark contrast to the typically measured tone associated with presidential holiday greetings, and immediately drew sharp reactions from critics and allies alike.

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The Post That Set Off a Firestorm

Source: MEGA The Truth Social message triggered immediate backlash.

At around 8 a.m. on Easter Sunday, Trump issued a blunt warning to Iran, writing, “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!” He then escalated the rhetoric with, “Open the F----n’ Strait, you crazy b-----ds, or you’ll be living in H--- - JUST WATCH!” before ending the post with, “Praise be to Allah.” The remarks referred to the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping lane that has been closed since the U.S. and Israel launched strikes on Iran, sending oil prices soaring. Iranian officials responded swiftly, dismissing Trump’s threats as evidence that the U.S. had “resorted to obscenities and nonsense out of sheer desperation and anger.”

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Political Backlash Across the Spectrum

Source: MEGA Political figures condemned the message as reckless.

The reaction in Washington was immediate and intense, with several prominent figures questioning the president’s tone and judgment. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer wrote, “the President of the United States is ranting like an unhinged madman on social media,” adding, “He’s threatening possible war crimes and alienating allies.” Sen. Bernie Sanders called the post “dangerous and mentally unbalanced,” while Sen. Chris Murphy described it as “completely, utterly unhinged,” suggesting cabinet members should consider invoking the 25th Amendment to remove him from office. Even Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, once a staunch Trump ally, urged those in the administration to “beg forgiveness from God” and intervene in what she called the president’s “madness.”

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Economic Fallout Follows the Rhetoric

Source: MEGA Oil prices climbed sharply after the post referenced the Strait of Hormuz.

Beyond political outrage, the post appeared to have immediate economic consequences. Oil prices surged following the message, with Brent crude rising 1.4 percent to $110.60 and U.S. crude climbing 1.8 percent to $113.60, their highest levels in more than three years. Gas prices also climbed sharply, reaching a national average of $4.12 on Monday according to auto club AAA. Meanwhile, stock futures dropped across the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq.

A Holiday Message That Became a Headline

Source: MEGA The holiday statement quickly became a backdrop for geopolitical rhetoric.